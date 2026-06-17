Farmer Wants A Wife fans slam ‘disinterested’ Farmers: ‘Feels like he’s interviewing for a babysitter’

It’s been a rocky start for Farmer Wants A Wife 2026, with many fans slamming Season 16 for leaning too heavily into MAFS-like drama. And the complaints aren’t drying up anytime soon, with fans now labelling the leading men as lacklustre.

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For years, Channel Seven show has been the ultimate feel-good romance show on Australian television, boasting a genuine track record of marriages and bush babies. However, the latest season has left viewers feeling distinctly chilly, and fans are calling out what they perceive as a lack of effort, maturity, and genuine interest from this year’s crop of bachelors, with Farmers Jarrad and Dylan firmly in the firing line.

‘No one seems to be trying’: Farmer Wants A Wife fans brutal assessment of this year’s leading men

For years, Farmer Wants A Wife succeeded because it was the anti-MAFS – low drama, high sincerity, and a good relationship success rate. But by casting younger farmers like Dylan and Zac, and men like Jarrad not resonating with the audience, the show is triggering a rejection reflex in its core demographic.

The audience reaction online has been swift and unforgiving, with viewers noting a distinct lack of warmth, with one fan recently remarking, “Tbh this is the first year that I don’t get a warm and friendly vibe from any of them. No one seems to be trying very hard.”

Some fans haven’t been impressed with the Farmers this season. (Credit: Seven)

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Many fans initially blamed the younger ages of some of the farmers as why the show wasn’t hitting, with one fan stipulating that there should be a rule that all the farmers should be over 30 as “guys in their 20s are too immature and certainly not husband material”.

But as fans have gotten to know the farmers better, Farmer Jarrad, the oldest farmer at 41, has found himself in the firing line.

“Most of the time Jarrad seems so disinterested in the whole thing,” one fan pointed out in a Farmer Facebook group.

Another quickly agreed, saying, “It’s like he is interviewing for a babysitter!” while others joked about his sombre demeanour,with one viewer writing, “He would make a good funeral director.”

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Meanwhile, youth is still proving to be a sticking point for viewers, who branded Dylan’s recent meltdown over his ladies not participating in an AFL match as “immature.”

“Grow up a bit first,” one fan said, adding, “Enjoy being young and single.”

One of Dylan’s matches Ally previously told Woman’s Day that the judgement from fans on their ages didn’t affect her too much.

“I’m 23 and I know that’s super duper young, but I fully went into it with the intention of finding my person,” she said. “I think there’s nothing wrong with searching for love young and then wanting to grow together, build security with each other and not feel like you need to rush into anything, because you feel like the clock’s not ticking, you can take your time with things.”

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Farmer Wants A Wife fans defend Farmer Jason

Farmer Jason only has two ladies remaining. (Credit: Seven)

It’s not all doom and gloom: there is one Farmer that has won over fans this season, even if he hasn’t had the best luck with the ladies, and that’s Farmer Jason.

Farmer Jason previously told Woman’s Day he experienced a crisis of confidence with three of his choices leaving early on.

“I didn’t consider giving up the show, but I was worried, like, ‘Why are they all leaving?’ It knocked my confidence around a bit. Like, ‘Have I done things wrong? Could I do things better?’ The girls leaving wasn’t supposed to happen,” he said.

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And if it makes Jason feel any better, he certainly has the Farmer Wants A Wife fans rallying behind him!

“I think older bloke with the beard is trying hard and is genuine,” one person said. “I feel a bit sorry for him as three ladies have taken off.”

“I actually feel heartbroken for Farmer Jason with all the girls choosing to leave,” another fan wrote on a Woman’s Day article. “Obviously you would be questioning yourself and wondering why.”

“Seems such a caring kind man,” another person added. “Jason I hope you read this you are a real catch. You just need to catch the right girl! These girls didn’t seem to think through what farm life is, it’s on them not you!”

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