‘Stunning’: Fans go wild over Shaynna Blaze’s 2026 The Block wardrobe

Shaynna kicked off the season in a blue and white striped maxi dress that fans couldn’t stop talking about. In the Facebook group, the reaction was immediate.

“Where can I find Shaynna’s blue and white dress? She looked stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said her outfit was “the most stylish thing on this week’s program.”

The compliments kept coming, with fans calling the look “classy and youthful” and noting it “brightened rooms.” One commenter even wondered whether a stylist change was behind the glow-up: “New stylist this year maybe? The first episode was definitely a dress win and new hair style too.”

According to Channel 9 Style, the dress is the Serafina Striped Maxi Dress by Australian designer Leo Lin. The catch? It retails for $999 and has since sold out.

So, we’ve tracked down a similar (and more affordable) option – Tussah‘s Holly Stripe Maxi Dress, which is on sale for $89.99 – for anyone chasing the look without the designer price tag.