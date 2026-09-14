‘Stunning’: Fans go wild over Shaynna Blaze’s 2026 The Block wardrobe

Forget the renovations- Shaynna Blaze‘s wardrobe is fast becoming its own The Block 2026 storyline.
The fan-favourite judge’s week one room reveal outfit sent fans straight to the comments section, with one Facebook group lighting up with compliments and, more importantly, questions about where to buy it.
We’re tracking every look Shaynna wears this season, rounding up where to shop it, and affordable alternatives for when the original’s out of budget.
Shaynna Blaze’s The Block 2026 fashion
Leo Lin
Shaynna kicked off the season in a blue and white striped maxi dress that fans couldn’t stop talking about. In the Facebook group, the reaction was immediate.
“Where can I find Shaynna’s blue and white dress? She looked stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said her outfit was “the most stylish thing on this week’s program.”
The compliments kept coming, with fans calling the look “classy and youthful” and noting it “brightened rooms.” One commenter even wondered whether a stylist change was behind the glow-up: “New stylist this year maybe? The first episode was definitely a dress win and new hair style too.”
According to Channel 9 Style, the dress is the Serafina Striped Maxi Dress by Australian designer Leo Lin. The catch? It retails for $999 and has since sold out.
So, we’ve tracked down a similar (and more affordable) option – Tussah‘s Holly Stripe Maxi Dress, which is on sale for $89.99 – for anyone chasing the look without the designer price tag.
Herskind
Shaynna’s week two ensemble was another hit with viewers – a matching cream top and pants set that looked effortlessly polished. The look comes courtesy of Danish label Herskind, known for its minimalist, elevated basics.
The top – the Brian Vest in off-white – is currently up for grabs at Revolve, and it’s had a serious price cut, down from $610.56 to just $104.32.
Unfortunately, the matching pants have sold out. But we’ve found a great dupe – Forever New’s similar cream wide-leg style, retailing for $129.99 – so you can still get the look without hunting down the exact pair.
Odd Muse
Shaynna’s week three look had fans doing a double take – a flattering dark denim, short-sleeved midi dress with a cinched waist and buttons running all the way up to the collar.
The dress is Odd Muse’s Cotton Mix Denim Collared Midi Dress in Dark Blue, retailing for $325. If you love the look but not the price tag, Gingham & Heels’ Eunice Denim Maxi Dress in Indigo is a great dupe at $119.99.
Cult Gaia
As Shaynna herself put it, she “injected a touch of colour” into the week four main ensuite reveals with this stunning red look from Cult Gaia. Although it might look like a dress, it’s actually a top and skirt set!
The outfit includes the Anita Top (which is currently on sale for $555, down from $730), and the Selene Skirt, which is sadly sold out.
If you’re looking for a similar alternative, NEXT‘s Bright Red Cinched Waist Maxi Occasion Dress is a great affordable option, on sale for $110 (down from $160).
Scanlan Theodore
In week five, Shaynna opted for a chic denim co-ord moment, wearing Scanlan Theodore’s Denim Gather Neck Top and Denim Cropped Jean. The top retails for $400, while the jeans are $280.
If you’re looking for a similar but more affordable alternative, Decjuba has you covered. Their Rory Funnel Neck Top ($119.95) and Rory Denim Wide Leg Pant ($139.95) offer the same denim-on-denim look for a fraction of the cost.
Reiss
Shaynna’s week six look featured a stunning three-piece pastel blue pantsuit from Reiss – a brand loved by royals including Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex!
The outfit included their Magda Wide-Leg Suit Trousers ($375) and Magda Double-Breasted Peak-Lapel Suit Jacket ($620), as well as the Magda Button-Through Tailored Waistcoat ($350).
If you love the look but not the price tag, we’ve found a dupe from Forever New: their Dani Straight Leg Pants ($119.99), Cecilia Nipped Waist Blazer ($159.99), and the Lindsey Waistcoat ($109.99).