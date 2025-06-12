Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

Reiss is the go-to British fashion label loved by royals

Timeless and elegant.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

British label Reiss has long been celebrated as a go-to fashion label for timeless elegance and modern sophistication – and its winter collection is no exception.

Advertisement

Favoured by style icons like Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Reiss combines classic tailoring with contemporary details to create pieces that are both polished and effortlessly chic.

Whether layering up for chilly days or dressing up for special occasions, the brand’s winter range offers versatile styles that perfectly blend comfort and refinement.

CITY SLEEK

STYLE INSPO

Strike the perfect balance between structure and softness.

Advertisement

Pair a tailored blazer with a soft, flowing skirt to blend sharp lines with femininity for a tailored out-of-office ensemble.

Finish the look with sleek ankle or knee-high boots and minimal accessories for a polished, modern edge. It’s effortlessly refined – perfect for the pace and style of city life.

SHOP THE LOOK

Devon Linen-Blend Double Breasted Suit Jacket in Neutral, $570 from REISS
Aurelie Ruched Midi Skirt in Mink, $245 from REISS
Lyra Ribbed Cowl-Neck Vest in Ivory, $95 from REISS
Caitlin Leather Knee High Boots in Tan, $670 from REISS
Kingsley Leather and Cotton Top Handle Bag in Natural, $350 from REISS
Sophie Sculptural Hoop Earrings in Gold Tone, $95 from REISS
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

URBAN CHIC

STYLE INSPO

This effortless look is all about blending stylish basics with a mix of elegance and comfort.

When seeking the modern utility look, go for sleek neutrals, layers, and elevated essentials – like a crisp white tee paired with high-waisted trousers, an edgy jacket, and clean sneakers or ankle boots.

Advertisement

Add subtle accessories and a crossbody bag or day time tote for that polished, on-the-go vibe. The look is modern, versatile, and always city-ready.

SHOP THE LOOK

Maddie Colour-Block Denim Jacket in Ecru, $395 from REISS
Inaya Wide-Leg Embroidered Trousers in Navy, $350 from REISS
Ruth Leather and Mesh Platform Trainers in Taupe, $295 from REISS
Lola Canvas Logo Tote in Natural, $195 from REISS
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

COLOUR RUN

STYLE INSPO

For a casual yet elevated weekend style, embrace striking shades pared with classic blazers and jeans.

Bold colours add instant energy, while the blazer brings structure and elegance to relaxed denim. This combo creates a fresh, confident look that’s effortlessly chic and ready for anything.

Advertisement

SHOP THE LOOK

Raine Single Breasted Suit Jacket with Linen in Orange, $510 from REISS
Bonnie Petite Mid-Rise Flared Jeans in Light Blue, $265 from REISS
Betty Stretch-Cotton Racerback Vest in White, $155 from REISS
Leila NYBG Silk Floral-Print Scarf in White, $155 from REISS
Aubrey Oxblood Leather Slingback Ballerina Pumps, $325 from REISS
SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement