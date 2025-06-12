Reiss is the go-to British fashion label loved by royals

British label Reiss has long been celebrated as a go-to fashion label for timeless elegance and modern sophistication – and its winter collection is no exception.

Favoured by style icons like Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Reiss combines classic tailoring with contemporary details to create pieces that are both polished and effortlessly chic.

Whether layering up for chilly days or dressing up for special occasions, the brand’s winter range offers versatile styles that perfectly blend comfort and refinement.

CITY SLEEK

STYLE INSPO

Strike the perfect balance between structure and softness.

Pair a tailored blazer with a soft, flowing skirt to blend sharp lines with femininity for a tailored out-of-office ensemble.

Finish the look with sleek ankle or knee-high boots and minimal accessories for a polished, modern edge. It’s effortlessly refined – perfect for the pace and style of city life.

SHOP THE LOOK

Devon Linen-Blend Double Breasted Suit Jacket in Neutral, $570 from REISS

Aurelie Ruched Midi Skirt in Mink, $245 from REISS

Lyra Ribbed Cowl-Neck Vest in Ivory, $95 from REISS

Caitlin Leather Knee High Boots in Tan, $670 from REISS

Kingsley Leather and Cotton Top Handle Bag in Natural, $350 from REISS

Sophie Sculptural Hoop Earrings in Gold Tone, $95 from REISS

URBAN CHIC

STYLE INSPO

This effortless look is all about blending stylish basics with a mix of elegance and comfort.

When seeking the modern utility look, go for sleek neutrals, layers, and elevated essentials – like a crisp white tee paired with high-waisted trousers, an edgy jacket, and clean sneakers or ankle boots.

Add subtle accessories and a crossbody bag or day time tote for that polished, on-the-go vibe. The look is modern, versatile, and always city-ready.

SHOP THE LOOK

Maddie Colour-Block Denim Jacket in Ecru, $395 from REISS

Inaya Wide-Leg Embroidered Trousers in Navy, $350 from REISS

Ruth Leather and Mesh Platform Trainers in Taupe, $295 from REISS

Lola Canvas Logo Tote in Natural, $195 from REISS

COLOUR RUN

STYLE INSPO

For a casual yet elevated weekend style, embrace striking shades pared with classic blazers and jeans.

Bold colours add instant energy, while the blazer brings structure and elegance to relaxed denim. This combo creates a fresh, confident look that’s effortlessly chic and ready for anything.

SHOP THE LOOK

Raine Single Breasted Suit Jacket with Linen in Orange, $510 from REISS

Bonnie Petite Mid-Rise Flared Jeans in Light Blue, $265 from REISS

Betty Stretch-Cotton Racerback Vest in White, $155 from REISS

Leila NYBG Silk Floral-Print Scarf in White, $155 from REISS

Aubrey Oxblood Leather Slingback Ballerina Pumps, $325 from REISS

