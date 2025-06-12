Reiss is the go-to British fashion label loved by royals

British label Reiss has long been celebrated as a go-to fashion label for timeless elegance and modern sophistication – and its winter collection is no exception.
Favoured by style icons like Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Reiss combines classic tailoring with contemporary details to create pieces that are both polished and effortlessly chic.
Whether layering up for chilly days or dressing up for special occasions, the brand’s winter range offers versatile styles that perfectly blend comfort and refinement.
CITY SLEEK
STYLE INSPO
Strike the perfect balance between structure and softness.
Pair a tailored blazer with a soft, flowing skirt to blend sharp lines with femininity for a tailored out-of-office ensemble.
Finish the look with sleek ankle or knee-high boots and minimal accessories for a polished, modern edge. It’s effortlessly refined – perfect for the pace and style of city life.
SHOP THE LOOK
Devon Linen-Blend Double Breasted Suit Jacket in Neutral, $570 from REISS
Aurelie Ruched Midi Skirt in Mink, $245 from REISS
Lyra Ribbed Cowl-Neck Vest in Ivory, $95 from REISS
Caitlin Leather Knee High Boots in Tan, $670 from REISS
Kingsley Leather and Cotton Top Handle Bag in Natural, $350 from REISS
Sophie Sculptural Hoop Earrings in Gold Tone, $95 from REISS
URBAN CHIC
STYLE INSPO
This effortless look is all about blending stylish basics with a mix of elegance and comfort.
When seeking the modern utility look, go for sleek neutrals, layers, and elevated essentials – like a crisp white tee paired with high-waisted trousers, an edgy jacket, and clean sneakers or ankle boots.
Add subtle accessories and a crossbody bag or day time tote for that polished, on-the-go vibe. The look is modern, versatile, and always city-ready.
SHOP THE LOOK
Maddie Colour-Block Denim Jacket in Ecru, $395 from REISS
Inaya Wide-Leg Embroidered Trousers in Navy, $350 from REISS
Ruth Leather and Mesh Platform Trainers in Taupe, $295 from REISS
Lola Canvas Logo Tote in Natural, $195 from REISS
COLOUR RUN
STYLE INSPO
For a casual yet elevated weekend style, embrace striking shades pared with classic blazers and jeans.
Bold colours add instant energy, while the blazer brings structure and elegance to relaxed denim. This combo creates a fresh, confident look that’s effortlessly chic and ready for anything.