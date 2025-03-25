Meghan Markle’s style is rather minimalist, with the Duchess of Sussex leaning into neutral colour palettes and effortlessly chic silhouettes.
If you’ve ever been curious about where Meghan purchases her enviable pieces from, you’re in luck! She has revealed exactly where you can shop some of her fashion favourites.
Meghan Markle recently launched a new initiative on her Instagram page – a ShopMy page that links out to all of her favourite items.
“Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio,” she shared on her Instagram story with a link to “Shop My Closet.”
The link leads to a page listing a variety of fashion picks that the Duchess adores. “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them,” Meghan wrote at the top of the page, adding that “some products may contain commissionable links.”
Curious about what’s inside her wardrobe? We’ve rounded up a list of Meghan Markle’s style staples.
01
J.Crew Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt
$145 (usually $205) at J. Crew
This denim shirt is a much-loved item in the closet of Meghan Markle. She’s been spotted wearing it on numerous occasions.
It sits somewhere between a slim and relaxed style and it’s the perfect everyday shirt.
Colours: Storm Wash, Neela Wash
Sizes: 00, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24
Materials: 100% cotton
Key features:
- 100% cotton
- Fits true to size
- Machine wash only
02
Naadam The Original Cashmere Sweater
$166 at Naadam
A staple in every wardrobe – including Meghan’s – The Original Cashmere Sweater features a crew neckline, ribbed details, and a classic slim fit.
This knit is available in multiple core colourways as well as various limited edition hues.
Colours: Light Blue Heather, Cement, Peacock Blue, Camel, Olive, Black, Oatmeal, Smoke, Navy, White, Teal, Granite, Tomato Red, Butter Yellow, Electric Pink, Brown Sugar, Pale Pink, Cobalt, Heathered Purple, Army Green, Tangerine, Pop Pink, Firecracker Red, Violent Pink, Merlot, Red, Magenta, Pine, Seafoam
Sizes: XXS, XS, X, M, L, XL, XXL
Materials: 100% cashmere
Key features:
- Slim fit
- 100% Mongolian cashmere
- Classic length, perfect for a front tuck
- Cold hand wash only
03
J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
$173 (usually $230) at J.Crew
With a wide leg and a relaxed, uncuffed hem, these trousers are the perfect everyday piece.
These royal-approved pants are crafted from a lightweight, breathable linen fabric that’s guaranteed to keep you looking and feeling cool.
Colours: White, Bordeaux Berry, Flax, Dusty Fatigue, French Blue, Navy, Black
Sizes: 00, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24
Materials: 100% linen
Key features:
- 100% linen
- Zip fly
- Pockets
- Machine wash only
04
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic
$234 at Ray-Ban
A classic silhouette that’ll never go out of style, Ray-Ban’s aviator sunglasses are a much-loved staple in Meghan Markle’s wardrobe.
Colours: Frames: Gold, Silver, Gunmetal, Black, Grey; Lenses: Black, Blue, Green, Brown, Violet
Size: 58 14mm
Materials: Metal
Key features:
- Pilot shape
- Solid colour lens
- Standard face coverage
- Adjustable nose pads
05
UNIQLO: C Trench Coat
$199.90 at UNIQLO
You truly can’t go wrong with a trench coat. They’re an outerwear piece that can be dressed up or down and layered in various ways, depending on the temperature.
Meghan loves this particular style from UNIQLO.
Colours: 30 Natural, 09 Black, 56 Olive
Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
Materials: Cotton, polyester
Key features:
- Classic trench coat details
- Relaxed, sleek cut
- Easily dresses up or down
06
Rochelle Behrens Stripe Boyfriend Shirt
$225 at Tuckernuck
Meghan’s wardrobe is super classic and minimalist, and this striped shirt is on high rotation for the Duchess.
It’s an easy way to transform any outfit from basic to elevated.
Colours: Blue White Stripe, Multi
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
Materials: 97% cotton, 3% elastane
Key features:
- Button cuffs
- Button down front placket
- Shirttail hem
- Slightly longer back hem
- Oversized fit
- Made in Portugal
07
Bleusalt The Perfect T
$190 at Bleusalt
T-shirts are an essential item in any woman’s wardrobe, and it’s a piece you likely find yourself reaching for time and time again.
So, it’s important to invest in a good quality T-shirt that will last the distance.
Colours: White, Navy, Black, Light Gray, Dark Gray, Coco, Camel, Sand
Sizes: 00, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Materials: TENCEL modal, spandex
Key features:
- Sustainable fabric
- Versatile style
- Machine wash and dry without worrying about shrinkage
- Made in the USA
08
St. Agni Petit Woven Trapeze Bag
$499 at St. Agni
A bit of a splurge purchase, this gorgeous black bag by Australian brand St. Agni is a favourite of Meghan’s due to its expert craftsmanship and compact, shoulder-friendly design.
The sleek baguette silhouette and woven body make it a unique yet practical statement piece that can be used day-to-night.
Colour: Black
Size: 22cm x 21cm x 14.5cm
Materials: 100% lambskin woven leather
Key features:
- Double handle
- Magnetic closure
- Internal leather pouch with zipper closure
- Made in India