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Harry and Meghan’s shocking $35 million debt scandal, as King Charles ignores son despite reconciliation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's finances in crisis over claims they're headed for bankruptcy but King Charles doesn't want to hear about it.
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Harry Charles and Meghan

Prince Harry and King Charles’ reconciliation is already in jeopardy over claims that the Duke wants the King to save him from bankruptcy.

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This revelation comes off the back of Prince Harry suffering a legal defeat after the High Court dismissed his privacy case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail earlier this month.

Harry and six other claimants alleged unlawful information gathering, but the judge Justice Matthew Nicklin ruled they had failed to prove their claims. This means the group could face a huge legal bill of almost $35 million that will need to be divided.

Royal insider Rob Shuter previously shared that the ruling is a massive personal setback for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “This is the verdict that could change everything,” his source told Naughty But Nice. “Harry has spent years — and millions — trying to take on the British press. Instead of vindication, he may now be left with a staggering legal bill.”

The timing is especially bad as Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s combined gross earnings continue to dwindle off the back of losing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. All this comes as the couple’s expenses increase, with reports suggesting they spend an estimated $5 million a year to cover their private security, staff salaries, travel and the upkeep of their Montecito estate in California.

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Harry and Meghan during their 2026 Australia visit
Harry and Meghan during their visit to Australia this year. (Credit: Getty)

“People think Harry and Meghan have unlimited money—they don’t,” another insider says. “No one is saying they’re broke tomorrow, but blockbuster paydays have slowed while the legal bills keep coming. That math eventually catches up with you.”

Given that Prince Harry made recent moves to patch up his relationship with King Charles, suspicions are now being raised over his true intentions. “It’s amazing how family suddenly becomes important when the bills arrive,” another palace insider told Naughty But Nice.

“Harry knows his father is one of the few people on earth who could write a check that size without blinking. Whether he actually will is another story.”

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‘King Charles and Prince Harry are no longer speaking’

Prince Harry and King Charles
Harry and Charles are still mending a fractured relationship. (Credit: Getty)

In contrast with reports that Prince Harry and his dad King Charles are on more stable ground, insiders told Naughty But Nice that the father and son haven’t spoken since their July 10, 2026 meeting at Highgrove House.

It was a homecoming of sorts when King Charles and Queen Camilla met privately with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet — marking Charles’ first known meeting with his grandchildren since 2022.

However, this wasn’t the ‘all’s forgiven and forgotten’ emotional reconciliation it was portrayed to be in global headlines. “The reunion ended, Harry flew back to California, and that was it,” a palace insider told Naughty But Nice. “There hasn’t been a single conversation since. People wanted this to be the start of something bigger, but right now there’s nothing else on the calendar.”

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Palace insiders are claiming that the royals haven’t exchanged a single phone call or text message, with no plans for another meeting. “It was an important first step, not a miracle cure,” a royal source added.

“The door hasn’t been slammed shut. But it hasn’t been thrown wide open either. Until someone makes the next move, the relationship is standing completely still.”

Profile picture of Tara Watson
Tara Watson

Tara Watson is a freelance journalist and editor, who lives and breathes Australian reality TV and all things pop culture. Tara has over a decade of experience, having worked for Woman’s Day, WHO Magazine, Mamamia, Chattr, Punkee and Junkee, along with having her work published on the ABC, Thrillist, News.com.au, Fashion Journal and Australian Traveller. Tara brings extensive podcast experience as she has collaborated on a range of podcasts at Punkee and Mamamia. She prides herself on being an encyclopedia on Aussie reality TV, which she watches endlessly when she’s not writing about it, along with basically every show in the Bravo universe. Also, she really likes cats.  

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