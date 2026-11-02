Courtney and Sev reveal the advice from a former Block contestant that helped them secure the win

After last year’s disappointing The Block auction day, when two houses passed in and the biggest profit made at a single auction was $420,000, this year’s result couldn’t have been more different. With every house selling and incredible results across the board, it was a very different story. So, what changed?

While conspiracy theories have been circulating online, with some viewers questioning whether the competition was “rigged” or certain contestants received special treatment, The Block 2026 winners Courtney and Sev say their success came down to the hard work and determination of each team, thorough preparation and the support of their agency. They also had some extra advice from former Block contestant Robby, which helped push them even further.

“I saw Robby and he said it was tough the morning of the auction last year as they knew they had lost their buyer, so they were a bit flat,” commercial construction site manager Courtney, 34, tells TV WEEK. “That’s why we wanted to be here. For months now we have been in Mount Eliza, just being amongst the community, meeting people, hustling, finding buyers. We’ve been at every open home with the O’Brien Real Estate. We didn’t want to find one or two buyers – we wanted to find over 10.”

And as for the online conspiracy theories and those who have had negative things to say about their win? The girls say they always knew their confidence and competitive approach might attract some criticism.

The girls hard work paid off at auction. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Throughout it Courtney and I always knew that we’d be a bit of a target being two confident chicks,” interior designer Sev, 37, says. “There was all this commentary around the house, why we chose House 4, how we played the competition, it all becomes irrelevant.

“What Courtney and I did and how we played the game pays off and that’s what we have to lean into. I don’t want to lean into what people are saying out there – it’s boring.”