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Courtney and Sev reveal the advice from a former Block contestant that helped them secure the win

‘They were flat.’
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Lucy Croke Profile
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After last year’s disappointing The Block auction day, when two houses passed in and the biggest profit made at a single auction was $420,000, this year’s result couldn’t have been more different. With every house selling and incredible results across the board, it was a very different story. So, what changed?

While conspiracy theories have been circulating online, with some viewers questioning whether the competition was “rigged” or certain contestants received special treatment, The Block 2026 winners Courtney and Sev say their success came down to the hard work and determination of each team, thorough preparation and the support of their agency. They also had some extra advice from former Block contestant Robby, which helped push them even further.

“I saw Robby and he said it was tough the morning of the auction last year as they knew they had lost their buyer, so they were a bit flat,” commercial construction site manager Courtney, 34, tells TV WEEK. “That’s why we wanted to be here. For months now we have been in Mount Eliza, just being amongst the community, meeting people, hustling, finding buyers. We’ve been at every open home with the O’Brien Real Estate. We didn’t want to find one or two buyers – we wanted to find over 10.”

And as for the online conspiracy theories and those who have had negative things to say about their win? The girls say they always knew their confidence and competitive approach might attract some criticism.

Courtney and Sev looking shocked as they secure incredible auction results on The Block.
The girls hard work paid off at auction. (Credit: Nine Network)

“Throughout it Courtney and I always knew that we’d be a bit of a target being two confident chicks,” interior designer Sev, 37, says. “There was all this commentary around the house, why we chose House 4, how we played the competition, it all becomes irrelevant.

“What Courtney and I did and how we played the game pays off and that’s what we have to lean into. I don’t want to lean into what people are saying out there – it’s boring.”

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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