The Block’s most dramatic auction yet ends in heartbreak for some and shock for others 

It was a dark day in Daylesford as heavy rain poured over The Block auction – a gloomy omen for what was to come in the picturesque town, just an hour outside Melbourne, Victoria.

Despite the homes boasting high-end finishes, lavish furnishings and a staggering $50,000 worth of Levantine wine each, the results didn’t match the blood, sweat and tears poured into them by the ten exhausted Blockheads.

@theblock The reserves have been revealed and our auction order is set! With House 4 getting a head start with $50,000 off their reserve. 🤑 #TheBlock Grand Finale Auction | Watch on @Channel 9 and @9Now ♬ original sound – The Block

With sky-high reserves, no Adrian Portelli in sight, cooling market conditions and limited buyer interest in the five Cedar Lane properties, the mood turned from hopeful to heartbreaking as the day unfolded.

Only three homes sold under the hammer – and not all for the prices their teams had dreamed of.

Scroll on to see how each house fared when the gavel came down.

It was a mixed bag during the 2025 The Block auction finale. (Image: Nine)

HOUSE 1: Emma and Ben

Despite being the golden couple of The Block – winning the Domain Listings challenge, drawing the most public interest, and pocketing an extra $80,000 to boost their build – Emma and Ben’s auction day ended in heartbreak.

In a shocking twist, the pair, who only last month welcomed their newborn son Bailey Colter Cox, meticulously finished home failed to sell under the hammer, leaving them walking away empty-handed.

TV WEEK was on site as emotions ran high. Fighting back tears, the couple revealed they’d been holding out hope after hearing that luxury car mogul Adrian Portelli had toured the homes earlier in the week – and that rumours swirled of him having a buyer’s representative in the crowd.

We love these two! (Image: Nine)

“We thought we might have had an ace up our sleeve,” Ben, 32, tells TV WEEK. “But he’s not got the deep pockets he used to. He’s been here the last three years, and he’s inflated prices and set that expectation a bit too high.”

Going third in the auction order, the event was paused after the married couple saw it going south from the room with host Scott Cam, and after speaking to the married couple from Melbourne they put a vendor bid of $3.1 million, hoping to clear at least $100,000 in profit. But their strategic gamble wasn’t enough.

It was a disappointing result for the pair who wanted to set up their newborn Bailey financially with the win. (Image: Nine)

“It was a decision made on the fly that Scotty recommended for us to do,” Ben admits. “$100,000 is nothing to turn your nose up at – we’d have been stoked with that. But you can’t help but feel like you’re the losers in the finale of a great show.”

RESERVE: $2,990,000

SALE PRICE: –

PROFIT: –

PLACE: –

HOUSE 2: Han and Can

For Perth pair Han and Can, auction day didn’t go quite as planned. With no registered bidders, their home was placed last in the lineup, and despite entering with a vendor bid to avoid a low-ball offer, their property ultimately passed in.

Han and Can were admittedly nervous about going last in the auction order. (Image: Nine)

“It was bittersweet going at the tail end of the day,” Can, 31, tells TV WEEK. “We got to see all our fellow contestants go through some pretty disappointing results, and we were able to learn from that. Our auctioneer and real estate agents did the very best they could.”

Rather than dwelling on the result, the couple stayed upbeat, confident that their home will soon find the right buyer – and that lessons from this season will pave the way for future contestants.

“A lot of people came here expecting to pay three million maximum,” Han adds. “Hopefully the contestants next year in Mount Eliza have a far better result.”

RESERVE: $2,990,000

SALE PRICE: –

PROFIT: –

PLACE: –

Sadly for the gals, it was not the result they’d hoped for. (Image: Nine)

HOUSE 3: Britt and Taz

Britt and Taz have officially won the 21st season of The Block! Their “wellness house” won, according to Taz, not just because of its features or depreciation value, but because of its soul.

“There was a mix of investor and emotional buyers,” Taz, 30, reveals of the bidders in the room. “That made difference for us. Not everyone wanted it just for the tax appreciation they wanted it because they wanted a place to call home.”

The house, once deemed unsellable by judge Marty Fox for having a controversial pilates room in what should have been a second living space, left the couple delighted to prove him wrong.

Britt and Taz were relieved that they went first. (Image: Nine)

“If Marty Fox is listening, I don’t think you can call that unsellable now can you?” Taz says cheekily.

Going first in the auction order, the pair admit they weren’t sure about the placement but agreed to the move after group discussions.

“Everyone compromised a little bit in that auction order,” Britt, 30, says. “Our compromise was moving from second to first and that was unanimous amongst the group that we needed to go first to really set the tone.”

For the coppers from Newman, WA – who had no renovation experience before the show – the win is life-changing, both for their family and their community.

“I’ve always wanted to set an example for young Indigenous fellas,” Taz from the Tharawal/Dharawal Aboriginal people declares. “I’ve usually done that with football, when I was working in prisons, as a police officer and then now as theres millions of people watching and tuning in to see you can really set yourself up if you put yourself out there – It’s great.”

RESERVE: $2,990,000

SALE PRICE: $3,410,000

PROFIT: $420,000 (+$100,000 winner’s prize – taking their total to a whopping $520,000)

PLACE: FIRST

Winners are grinners!!!! (Image: Nine)

HOUSE 4: Sonny and Alicia

Few expected Alicia and Sonny’s house to perform strongly on auction day – but the Queensland couple silenced every doubter, taking home an impressive $120,000 profit and claiming second place overall.

“It’s been a tough day for everyone,” Alicia tells TV WEEK. “We’ve been so fortunate today, and to be able to give Mum a car and walk away with $120,000… we’re honestly so lucky.”

Their strong finish was boosted by a stellar final week, where they pocketed $50,000 off their reserve for winning front yard week, bringing it down to $2.94 million, plus a $10,000 prize for getting a 10 from Marty Fox and a brand-new MG, which they gifted to Alicia’s mother.

Sonny and Alicia were feeling the nerves. (Image: Nine)

Despite nerves from an eerily quiet auction room, buyer’s agent Frank Valentic sparked life into the bidding, securing the sale at $3.06 million – rumour has it, the buyer also had eyes on the Titanium caravan the couple won earlier in the season.

For Alicia and Sonny, who have faced relentless online bullying throughout the series, the result was sweet vindication.

“I didn’t get out of bed for two days,” Alicia admits. “I said to Sonny at 11 o’clock at night, ‘I think I need to go to hospital.’ But I know who I am – and the people who matter do too.”

“Viewers are way harder on strong women,” Sonny adds while holding his wife as she tears up. “You saw it with the girls [Han and Can] – they don’t like women with an opinion.”

Thankfully, it was a good result for the smiling couple. (Image: Nine)

RESERVE: $2,940,000 (50k less than other houses)

SALE PRICE: #3,060,000

PROFIT: $120,000

PLACE: SECOND

HOUSE 5: Mat and Robby

Fan favourites Mat and Robby, best friends from Adelaide, seemed destined for The Block crown. Over twelve gruelling weeks, the duo claimed five room wins – including luxury prizes like a Dreamcourt pickleball court and a Trendz outdoor fireplace – both $50,000 – plus their secret show-stopping addition: a hidden underground wine cellar.

With the most amenities on Cedar Lane and praise from the judges throughout, they looked unbeatable heading into The Block 2025 auction. But in a stunning twist, their hopes came crashing down when serial bidder Danny Wallis swooped in with one of his trademark unconventional offers – and not a single rival paddle was raised, not even from featured artist David Bromley, who was a registered bidder in the room.

The besties felt confident going into the auction. (Image: Nine)

Danny’s final bid of $3,009,000.10 left the pair with a modest $109,999.10 profit – which when split is $54,999.55 each after months of sweat, sacrifice and sleepless nights.

“I did miss 40 per cent of my son’s life being on this show,” Robby, 37, tells TV WEEK. “It’s more the guilt of being away from my partner as a new mum – she’s the real hero. I was hoping to bring some money home for them today.”

For Mat, who recently announced he’s expecting a baby of his own, the result hit just as hard – a bittersweet ending to a season filled with friendship, heart and heartbreak.

“Look we aren’t sensitive, but we are f**ked off,” Mat, 41, says with his signature snipe. “It’s not the best outcome but we had a good time.”

Sadly for the frontrunners, they didn’t get the result they were hoping for. (Image: Nine)

RESERVE: $2,990,000

SALE PRICE: $3,099,999.10

PROFIT: $109,999.10

PLACE: THIRD

You can watch the explosive final episode on 9Now.

