A look inside Sonny and Alicia’s completed house on The Block 2025

The Block 2025 auction day is nearly here, and as the excitement builds, we’re stepping inside Sonny and Alicia’s finished home.
Blending bold design choices with personal touches that make the space feel warm and lived-in, here’s a look at what sets their renovation apart ahead of the big day.
The Block 2025: Sonny and Alicia’s house
Bathroom
Week 1
The first week of the competition started strongly for Sonny and Alicia, who scored 25.5/30 for their bathroom.
Coming in second place, the judges praised the couple’s execution and planning.
Kids Bedrooms
Week 2
In week two, Sonny and Alicia landed in third place for their kids’ bedrooms.
Receiving 24.5/30 for their rooms, the judges enjoyed the colour palette and decorating.
Master Ensuite
Week 3
Sonny and Alicia delivered a strong master ensuite, which was praised by the judges as a relaxing, calming space.
Issued with the room layout penalised them, with the judges awarding them 26.5 out of 30, placing them fourth.
Master Bedroom
Week 4
Another strong week saw House Four deliver a calming and homely Master Bedroom, with the judges agreeing it was a strong room. But was it a “Daylesford” house? According to Marty and Shaynna, the styling was more reminiscent of a Southbank apartment “sold 15 years ago.”
Sonny and Alicia ended the week in fourth place, with a score of 21.5/30.
Living & Dining Room
Week 5
Week five was another difficult week for Sonny and Alicia, who came fifth for their living and dining room.
The judges loved the brick feature fireplace, but the couple’s spatial planning once again let them down, which resulted in a score of 20.5/30.
Rumpus Room
Week 6
House four landed in third place for their rumpus room, with the judges applauding their use of colour. Complimenting the “on trend” styling choice, their only critique was the couple’s decision to keep the light switches, air vents and speakers white.
The judges scored Sonny and Alicia 27.5 /30.
Kitchen
Week 7
Sonny and Alicia’s kitchen saw the judges clash. Marty described the blue room as bland as a piece of bread, whilst Darren complimented the couple on their spatial planning. Despite their divided views, the judges did agree that the kitchen was missing the wow factor.
They received 27/30 for the room and came in third place.
Guest Suite
Week 8
Sonny and Alicia’s guest suite was a big hit with the judges, who loved the colour and styling. They did, however, feel the choice to not include a kitchenette could impact them come Auction time.
The couple earned 28/30 for the room and came second.
Back of House
Week 9
Week nine was a big week for the teams as they were tasked with completing the entire back of their houses.
Although they were once again critiqued on their layout, the styling and water closet were labelled “unfaultable” by the judges. Sonny and Alicia came third with a score of 26.5/30.
Terrace & Shed
Week 10
As the teams neared the end of the competition, Sonny and Alicia delivered a strong terrace and shed area, receiving a score of 29/30 and ending in second place.
Backyard & Pool
Week 11
Described by Marty as a “textbook backyard,” Sonny and Alicia’s Landscaping week delivered strong results.
The brick paving was a hit, and the sauna, which included both a toilet and a kitchenette, was labelled “the best pool cabana” Dave had ever seen. They received 36 ¾ /40 for their backyard and pool, resulting in a fourth-place finish.
Front Yard
Week 12
It was a tough competition for Sonny and Alicia, who failed to win a single week…until the final Front Yards! The kangaroo sculpture was loved by the judges, who also applauded the clever design of the landscaping.
They received 38/40 for the space.