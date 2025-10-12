EXCLUSIVE: Mitch & Mark pick their Block backyard winner as one team’s “big miss” leaves them reeling

Week 11 of The Block 2025 saw teams dive into their backyard and pool area reveals – and design power couple Mitch and Mark didn’t hold back with their brutally honest reviews.

Speaking exclusively with Woman’s Day, the former Block winners shared their unfiltered thoughts on each couple’s outdoor entertaining spaces, pool areas, and landscaping choices.

With auction day looming and major prizes on the line next week, every detail matters and the stakes are higher than ever – and Mitch and Mark weren’t afraid to call out both the triumphs and the disasters!

“Do you understand the judges? Never have,” the duo joked as they kicked off their week 11 review. “Welcome to week 11 of The Block Room Reveals with Woman’s Day.”

(Credit: Nine)

EMMA & BEN (HOUSE ONE)

House one’s Emma and Ben took out the top spot this week with a backyard that truly captured the country feel the judges were looking for.

“Guys you nailed it. It felt country, it felt connected with the beautiful native plants, the lovely lawn area. It was all just perfect,” Mitch and Mark gushed.

The pair had only one minor suggestion for improvement: “The only one thing I’d add, guys, is put some pavers between the house and the pool, so we don’t get grass fed in the pool. Other than that, perfect.”

“For us this week, there was a very clear winner, and there was no name required. It was Emma and Ben. You really took it out,” they declared. “Congrats, guys.”

(Credit: Nine)

HAN & CAN (HOUSE TWO)

House two’s Han and Can unfortunately missed the mark this week, leaving Mitch and Mark disappointed after hoping to see them succeed.

“We so seriously wanted you to be successful this week, and unfortunately we think you weren’t,” the design experts admitted.

Their main issue? The concept just didn’t land: “Didn’t get the Japanese garden, but anyway, sorry girls.”

(Credit: Nine)

BRITT & TAZ (HOUSE THREE)

Britt and Taz delivered stunning furniture choices and a show-stopping fire pit area, but may have missed a crucial opportunity that could cost them dearly.

“I love your outdoor furniture. It is stunning, very sophisticated, maybe a little bit too much,” Mitch and Mark noted. “One thing I want to note though, that beautiful fire pit area, it was stunning with the lounging and all that.”

However, a critical oversight raised serious concerns: “No roof overhead. You lost your last chance for another living area. One living area in the whole house, guys. Big miss.”

(Credit: Nine)

SONNY & ALICIA (HOUSE FOUR)

House four’s Sonny and Alicia proved that sometimes less is more, with a pared-back approach that demonstrated real understanding of family living.

“Your garden was very pared back by comparison, but we think that really, really worked. It shows that you’re a family that understands kind of living with a back garden,” Mitch and Mark explained.

The couple’s pool house earned particular praise: “Love the pool house, the cabana. You made it into a really functional pool house with the fridge and everything. And the outdoor sitting area.”

The arbor and sitting area also impressed: “Brilliant, and the outdoor sitting area with the arbor. When the wisteria grows, you’re going to be able to sit out there and enjoy so many evenings, but you also can see the kids in the pool. We want to have lunch there.”

(Credit: Nine)

ROBBY & MAT (HOUSE FIVE)

Robby and Mat delivered some spectacular features but suffered from one major design flaw that couldn’t be overlooked.

“Wow, guys, you love a toy with the pickleball court and then the retracting roof over the pool. Great idea, that one,” Mitch and Mark acknowledged.

However, they identified a significant placement issue: “The only big thing was that fireplace right bang smack in the middle of your view to the countryside, but also blocking the pool from the fire pit area.”

Their verdict? “I think it should have been pushed to the side, bookended to the cabana. Big miss as far as we see, guys.”

Looking ahead to next week’s final reveal, the stakes have never been higher.

“Now, next week’s the big one, guys. A couple of cars up for grabs. $50,000 off your reserve price. And then on to auction. Good luck, guys,” Mitch and Mark concluded.

