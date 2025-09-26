Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
EXCLUSIVE: Britt & Taz’s baby promise if they win The Block!

A "dream they’d love to explore”.
They’ve been the golden couple of The Block this year, charming fans with their warmth, teamwork and devotion to their two gorgeous children. Now, Britt and Taz have revealed a heart-warming plan that could see their family grow, if they take out the most prize money and win The Block.

Insiders tell Woman’s Day that during filming, Britt confided in the other women on site that while she and Taz were content as a family of four, a big win would change everything.

(Credit: Nine)

“We’ve always said two was perfect, but if we win The Block, we’d really look at having another baby,” Britt told her fellow Blockheads.

Up until now, the devoted parents had closed the door on more children, choosing to focus on raising their two little ones. But the idea of welcoming a third bub has become a “dream they’d love to explore” if their hard work on The Block pays off.

Those close to the pair say the possibility of another child feels like the ultimate reward after the stress and sacrifice of the show.

“They’ve joked that they’d use their winnings to build a nursery before they build anything else,” laughs one source.

Whether they walk away with the big cash or not, friends say Britt and Taz’s bond has only deepened during their time on the show, proving that their love and their family will only continue to grow.

(Credit: Nine)
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

