EXCLUSIVE: Britt & Taz’s baby promise if they win The Block!

They’ve been the golden couple of The Block this year, charming fans with their warmth, teamwork and devotion to their two gorgeous children. Now, Britt and Taz have revealed a heart-warming plan that could see their family grow, if they take out the most prize money and win The Block.

Advertisement

Insiders tell Woman’s Day that during filming, Britt confided in the other women on site that while she and Taz were content as a family of four, a big win would change everything.

(Credit: Nine)

“We’ve always said two was perfect, but if we win The Block, we’d really look at having another baby,” Britt told her fellow Blockheads.

Up until now, the devoted parents had closed the door on more children, choosing to focus on raising their two little ones. But the idea of welcoming a third bub has become a “dream they’d love to explore” if their hard work on The Block pays off.

Advertisement

Those close to the pair say the possibility of another child feels like the ultimate reward after the stress and sacrifice of the show.

“They’ve joked that they’d use their winnings to build a nursery before they build anything else,” laughs one source.

Whether they walk away with the big cash or not, friends say Britt and Taz’s bond has only deepened during their time on the show, proving that their love and their family will only continue to grow.

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.