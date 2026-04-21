‘Excited to start this new project’: The Block’s Emma and Ben Cox embark on their next chapter

NEED TO KNOW Emma and Ben Cox from The Block 2025 have purchased a fixer-upper on the Mornington Peninsula.

It comes just months after their Daylesford property was passed in at auction.

The couple sold their own Mornington home following the auction setback and are now channelling their energy into this new renovation project.

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After seven attempts to get on The Block, a painful auction-day pass-in, and the sale of their own family home, Emma and Ben Cox are ready to go again.

The fan favourites from the 2025 season have snapped up a $920,000 three-bedroom fixer-upper in Mount Martha on the Mornington Peninsula.

They announced the purchase on Instagram with a photo in front of the sold sign alongside their son Bailey, captioning it: “Chapter 5 locked in 😎🏚️ Tools Down didn’t last too long… excited to start this new project. 🛠️💛 #renolife #newproject”

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The couple quickly drew a wave of support from both fans and fellow contestants, including Britt and Taz Etto who commented: “Congratulations guys, we’re so bloody excited for you two and can’t wait to see what you create ❤️ your beautiful little fam deserve the best ✨”

The buy comes just months after Emma and Ben’s Daylesford home was passed in at auction, despite the pair being widely regarded as one of the season’s strongest teams. Their Block property is still on the market and just received a significant price cut.

They sold their own Mornington home in the aftermath, and have decided on Mount Martha as their next move.

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(Credit: Nine)

The Block judge and real estate expert Marty Fox says the purchase makes perfect sense. “The skillset they have built is renovation, so leaning into a property with margin to manufacture makes far more sense than overpaying for someone else’s finish,” he told realestate.com.au.

The property sits on a 957sqm block backing onto a treed reserve, with two living zones, a covered alfresco, and subdivision potential, subject to council approval.

Marty says land of that size on the Peninsula is increasingly hard to find. “That is where the long-term value sits, especially in Mount Martha, and buyers are starting to reprice that scarcity again.”

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Emma and Ben have already shared that the property will be their next major project, and given everything they’ve been through to get here, few would bet against them.

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