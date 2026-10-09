All the Aussie celebrities who have distanced themselves from Sam Wood

Australian celebrities have spoken out about Sam Wood in the days since his arrest for alleged domestic violence charges in Queensland.

Advertisement

On Sunday afternoon, The Courier Mail reported the 46-year-old had been arrested and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence) and strangulation in a domestic setting, following a call out to a Noosa address on Saturday night around 9pm.

The fitness influencer was on a family holiday in Noosa at the time with his wife Snezana Woods, her 21-year-old daughter Eve, and their three daughters — Willow, 8, Charlie, 7, and Harper, 4.

During a hearing at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday, the police said the alleged victim supported criminal charges being brought against Wood. The court also heard that Wood denies the charges against him.

Sam and Snez share three daughters and a step-daughter. Credit: Instagram.

Advertisement

In the days since the news broke, many of Wood’s former colleagues, collaborators and friends have spoken out against the former Bachelor and distanced themselves from him.

On Monday, 28 by Sam Wood brand ambassador and actress Tammin Sursok posted a statement to her Instagram stories saying she has “paused” her partnership with the company.

“I’m aware of the serious charges reported in the media involving Sam Wood,” she wrote.

“I want to be clear that I have zero tolerance for domestic and family violence. It’s an issue I care deeply about, and one that I will always stand firmly against.

Advertisement

“In light of the reports, I have immediately paused my partnership with 28 by Sam Wood and removed related promotional content from my social channels while this matter is before the courts.”

Former MAFS contestant Jules Robinson also shared that she had ended her partnership with the brand.

“I’m very conscious of who I choose to align myself with, both personally and professionally. My values never falter, regardless of the person or partnership. While I won’t comment on a matter before the courts, I stand firmly against domestic and family violence in all forms,” she posted on her Instagram stories.

“In light of the circumstances, I have made the decision to end my partnership with 28 by Sam Wood. This is a decision I have made in line with my values and what I believe is right.

Advertisement

“My commitment to supporting, empowering and standing with women will always come first.”

The couple met on the set of The Bachelor. Credit: Instagram.

Tiff Hall, who had finished working with the brand before Wood’s arrest, said she was “shocked and disturbed” by the news.

“I have zero tolerance for domestic and family violence, and for violence of any kind,” she said.

Advertisement

“I am shocked and disturbed by the charges against Sam Wood reported in the media. As the matter is before the court, I will not comment on it.

“Before this news, my time with 28 by Sam Wood had already come to an end and I had moved on to focus on other projects. I have no ongoing role or involvement with the program.”

Fellow former Bachelor Matt Agnew also posted to Instagram, calling the alleged incident “abhorrent”.

“I know Sam Wood,” his statement began. “That does not soften where I stand.

Advertisement

“Domestic violence is abhorrent. I condemn it absolutely and unequivocally,” he continued.

“Knowing someone is not a reason to look away. It is not a reason to stay quiet. If anything, it creates a greater responsibility to speak clearly. And on this, there is no ambiguity.”

Former Bachelorette star Angie Kent also addressed the news, saying it needed a “main spot on the grid”.

Advertisement

“Just because I was the Bachelorette 84 years ago, it does NOT mean I am in some secret club with former Bachelors/Bachettes, or that I even know Sam,” she wrote. “Let’s keep the focus on what actually matters here.”

“A quick reminder…. I have zero space on my page for the ‘not all men’ talk, or victim blaming,” Angie added. “See ya’self out.”

In an episode of their podcast Life Uncut this week, former Bachelor contestants Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley called the alleged behaviour “absolutely abhorrent and disgusting”.

Wood has been denied bail, and is due to appear back in court on November 23.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.