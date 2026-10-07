‘Surprised’ Channel 7 star speaks out over transformation furore

Stepping out on October 5 at Melbourne’s Crown Palladium for the St Kilda Best and Fairest/Hall of Fame Night, Channel Seven meteorologist Jane Bunn turned heads in her Sass and Bide ensemble.

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The 47-year-old star paired a violet and black outfit with silver Tony Bianco heels and sparkling Swarovski earrings, but her fans were just as stunned by the results of her recent health kick.

“Jane how have you managed to lose the weight. I need to know your secret please?” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“You look phenom,” another added, while a third pleaded with the star, “Don’t lose any more”.

Channel Seven star Jane Bunn wore Sass and Bide to the St Kilda awards night. (Credit: Instagram/janebunnofficial)

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Indeed, Jane’s transformation has been a constant talking point among the star’s almost 55,000 Instagram followers ever since she embarked on a doctor-recommended health plan, after feeling “much less fit” than she previously had been.

Beneath photos of the popular presenter wearing an Effie Katz gown on the red carpet for the Brownlow Medal in September there was a similar chorus of comments.

“You’re outshining the WAGS Jane!” one fan declared, while another weighed in to ask, “Where’s the rest of you gone?!?”

For Jane, the attention is baffling.

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Jane Bunn has transformed in recent months. (Credit: Instagram/janebunnofficial)

“I’m feeling terrific, happy and healthy,’’ the meteorologist told the Herald Sun on October 5. “I’m always surprised people are so interested.”

But interested they are – and Jane, who is married to enigmatic IT consultant husband Michael, has herself admitted she is a “completely different person” having prioritised mental as well as physical wellbeing in recent months.

“Eat less, drink less,” Jane previously told the Herald Sun of her changed approach.

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“There is actually this sign in your head that tells you ‘you have eaten enough’ and I struggled with that for a very long time – about actually listening to that – and now I do.”

Jane Bunn’s fans are outspoken on social media. (Credit: Instagram/janebunnofficial)

But despite her outward transformation, a source previously insisted to Woman’s Day that Jane is “still Jane”.

“Jane isn’t about to become obsessed with the attention. She’s not suddenly going to make everything about being glamorous,” the insider shared.

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“She’ll happily take the compliments, laugh about the fuss and then get on with her life.”

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