‘Different world’: As Jane Bunn’s transformation wows, meet her enigmatic hubby

She’s the Channel Seven favourite who’s admitted she’s “a completely different person” after prioritising her mental and physical health, and yet there’s someone else behind the scenes who’s supporting Jane Bunn as a new chapter looms.

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The 47-year-old meteorologist – who has graced the screens of Seven for almost 12 years – most recently stepped out for presenting duties at the Brownlow Medal, where fans told the star she was “outshining the WAGs”.

Jane has spoken candidly about being on a doctor-recommended health plan of late, after feeling “much less fit” than she previously did.

“Eat less, drink less,” Jane told the Herald Sun of her new approach.

“There is actually this sign in your head that tells you ‘you have eaten enough’ and I struggled with that for a very long time – about actually listening to that – and now I do.”

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But there’s one ardent supporter of the star – who very much likes to stay out of the spotlight as she embraces her new chapter – and that’s her IT consultant husband Michael.

Jane Bunn has wowed viewers with her transformation. (Credit: Instagram/janebunnofficial)

Indeed, Michael is something of an enigma on social media – having not posted to his Instagram page since May 2024. His LinkedIn profile shows he’s spent six years working for Sportsbet where he holds the role of Head of Technology Office.

While the pair like to keep their relationship out of the limelight, Michael has described his wife as the “most wonderful lady in the world” and fans were thrilled when the duo stepped out together for the Australian Grand Prix in March 2024.

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“Michael has never been someone who enjoys being in the spotlight, and Jane’s new level of fame is taking some getting used to,” an insider explains to Woman’s Day.

Michael made an appearance on Jane Bunn’s Instagram when the duo stepped out for the Australian Grand Prix in 2024. (Credit: Instagram/janebunnofficial)

“He thinks she looks absolutely amazing and he’s incredibly proud of her, but if he had the choice, he’d much rather be sitting quietly on the sidelines.

“Seeing the attention she’s getting – and the comments people are making – is a completely different world from what he’s accustomed to.”

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Indeed, Jane herself is said to feel “a little amused” by all the attention she has received of late.

“Jane isn’t about to become obsessed with the attention. She’s not suddenly going to make everything about being glamorous,” another source shared.

“She’ll happily take the compliments, laugh about the fuss and then get on with her life.”

It’s an approach that Michael is said to be on board with.

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Fans of Jane Bunn said she outshone the WAGs at the Brownlow Medal. (Credit: Instagram/janebunnofficial)

“Michael is genuinely happy for Jane and understands why people are taking notice of her, but it’s been an adjustment for him,” a source explains.

“He’s used to a much more private life, so watching his wife suddenly attract this level of attention feels strange. He’s supportive, though, and he’d rather let Jane enjoy the moment while he stays out of the limelight.”

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