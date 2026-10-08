The holiday beauty gift sets that are actually worth adding to your wishlist in 2026

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

The festive season is an exciting time for many reasons, but for avid beauty fans, holiday gift sets are likely at the top of the list.

Advertisement

Every year, skincare, makeup, hair care and lifestyle brands drop limited-edition sets packed with their best-sellers (and a few special extras), and it’s the value that really impresses.

Whether you want to stock up on your faves for less or find the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life, these sets tick every box.

Best holiday beauty gift sets 2026

01 Rare Beauty Bestselling Faves 4-Piece Set (Holiday Limited Edition) $69 at Sephora Includes: Positive Light Luminising Lip Gloss (Mini) in Glimmer, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Mini) in Happy, Perfect Strokes Universal Volumising Mascara (Mini) in Black, Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel (Full-Size) in Clear Value: $115 SHOP NOW

02 Huda Beauty Lip & Cheek Kit (Holiday Limited Edition) $97 at Sephora Includes: Lip Contour Stain (Full-Size) in Soft Nude, Faux Filler Lip Gloss (Full-Size) in She Glitzy, Blush Filter Liquid Blush in Strawberry Latte (Full-Size), Makeup Carry Case Value: $125 SHOP NOW

Advertisement

03 Estée Lauder Nighttime Experts Skincare Set $158 at Myer Includes: Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme (Mini), Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex (Full-Size), Revitalising Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme (Mini) Value: $266 SHOP NOW

04 Clinique Hydrate & Glow 3 Piece Set $74 at Myer Includes: Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (Full-Size), Moisture Surge Overnight Mask (Mini), All About Eyes (Mini) Value: $86 SHOP NOW

05 Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Everyday Icons Gift Set $82 at Charlotte Tilbury Includes: Exclusive Limited-Edition Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick (Mini) in Pillow Talk, Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm (Full-Size) in Fair/Medium, Lip Cheat Lip Liner (Mini) in Pillow Talk, Pillow Talk Charm Makeup Bag (Mini) Value: $137 SHOP NOW

06 MCoBeauty Holiday Collection Mini Body Mist Duo Set (No. 1 & No. 3) $12.99 at Chemist Warehouse Includes: No. ! Black Plum & Vanilla Fragrance Mist (Mini), No. 3 Dragonfruit & Jasmine Fragrance Mist (Mini) Value: $18 SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Are beauty holiday sets good value compared with buying products individually?

Holiday sets are typically better value than buying products individually. Brands bundle multiple products together and discount the price, so you tend to get more for your money. But it’s easy to fall into the trap of buying a set just because it feels like a bargain, even when you don’t want or need everything inside.

Take the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Everyday Icons set, which includes a limited-edition blush shade, lip liner, lipstick and mini makeup bag. Makeup lovers might be tempted by the exclusive blush, but unless you’re actually going to use the rest of the kit, the value isn’t quite as good as it looks.

How do you choose the best beauty holiday set for gifting?

When buying gifts for loved ones, start by thinking about what they use most or talk about most. Is it skincare? Makeup? Fragrance? Once you’ve found their thing, narrow it down to where they shop. Are they a Sephora or a Mecca person?

If in doubt, play it safe with a set from a brand you know they already love. Check their bathroom shelf or makeup bag for the brands that keep reappearing, then look for that brand’s holiday set. You can’t go wrong with a tried and tested favourite.

Advertisement

Are limited edition beauty holiday sets worth buying?

For avid beauty lovers, holiday sets are definitely worth their while thanks to the value and exclusive products. But before you add to cart, take stock of what you already have at home so you don’t get swept up in the marketing. Ask yourself: what is my routine missing? Will these products fill a gap, and will I use them enough to justify the spend?

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.