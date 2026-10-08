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The holiday beauty gift sets that are actually worth adding to your wishlist in 2026

We found the sets that give you the most for your money.
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The festive season is an exciting time for many reasons, but for avid beauty fans, holiday gift sets are likely at the top of the list.

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Every year, skincare, makeup, hair care and lifestyle brands drop limited-edition sets packed with their best-sellers (and a few special extras), and it’s the value that really impresses.

Whether you want to stock up on your faves for less or find the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life, these sets tick every box.

Best holiday beauty gift sets 2026

Rare Beauty Bestselling Faves 4-Piece Set

01

Rare Beauty Bestselling Faves 4-Piece Set (Holiday Limited Edition)

$69 at Sephora

Includes: Positive Light Luminising Lip Gloss (Mini) in Glimmer, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (Mini) in Happy, Perfect Strokes Universal Volumising Mascara (Mini) in Black, Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel (Full-Size) in Clear

Value: $115

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    Huda Beauty Lip & Cheek Kit

    02

    Huda Beauty Lip & Cheek Kit (Holiday Limited Edition)

    $97 at Sephora

    Includes: Lip Contour Stain (Full-Size) in Soft Nude, Faux Filler Lip Gloss (Full-Size) in She Glitzy, Blush Filter Liquid Blush in Strawberry Latte (Full-Size), Makeup Carry Case

    Value: $125

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      Estee Lauder Nighttime Experts Skincare Set

      03

      Estée Lauder Nighttime Experts Skincare Set

      $158 at Myer

      Includes: Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Gel-Creme (Mini), Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex (Full-Size), Revitalising Supreme+ Night Power Bounce Creme (Mini)

      Value: $266

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        Clinique Hydrate & Glow 3 Piece Set

        04

        Clinique Hydrate & Glow 3 Piece Set

        $74 at Myer

        Includes: Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (Full-Size), Moisture Surge Overnight Mask (Mini), All About Eyes (Mini)

        Value: $86

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          Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Everyday Icons Gift Set

          05

          Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Everyday Icons Gift Set

          $82 at Charlotte Tilbury

          Includes: Exclusive Limited-Edition Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick (Mini) in Pillow Talk, Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm (Full-Size) in Fair/Medium, Lip Cheat Lip Liner (Mini) in Pillow Talk, Pillow Talk Charm Makeup Bag (Mini)

          Value: $137

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            MCoBeauty Holiday Collection Mini Body Mist Duo

            06

            MCoBeauty Holiday Collection Mini Body Mist Duo Set (No. 1 & No. 3)

            $12.99 at Chemist Warehouse

            Includes: No. ! Black Plum & Vanilla Fragrance Mist (Mini), No. 3 Dragonfruit & Jasmine Fragrance Mist (Mini)

            Value: $18

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              Are beauty holiday sets good value compared with buying products individually?

              Holiday sets are typically better value than buying products individually. Brands bundle multiple products together and discount the price, so you tend to get more for your money. But it’s easy to fall into the trap of buying a set just because it feels like a bargain, even when you don’t want or need everything inside.

              Take the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Everyday Icons set, which includes a limited-edition blush shade, lip liner, lipstick and mini makeup bag. Makeup lovers might be tempted by the exclusive blush, but unless you’re actually going to use the rest of the kit, the value isn’t quite as good as it looks.

              How do you choose the best beauty holiday set for gifting?

              When buying gifts for loved ones, start by thinking about what they use most or talk about most. Is it skincare? Makeup? Fragrance? Once you’ve found their thing, narrow it down to where they shop. Are they a Sephora or a Mecca person?

              If in doubt, play it safe with a set from a brand you know they already love. Check their bathroom shelf or makeup bag for the brands that keep reappearing, then look for that brand’s holiday set. You can’t go wrong with a tried and tested favourite.

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              Are limited edition beauty holiday sets worth buying?

              For avid beauty lovers, holiday sets are definitely worth their while thanks to the value and exclusive products. But before you add to cart, take stock of what you already have at home so you don’t get swept up in the marketing. Ask yourself: what is my routine missing? Will these products fill a gap, and will I use them enough to justify the spend?

              Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
              Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

              Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer at Are Media, where she covers all things entertainment and lifestyle for Woman's Day. With three years in the industry, Charlotte has written across titles including Now To Love, TV WEEK, and WHO Magazine, building expertise across celebrity news, royal family coverage, reality TV, fashion and beauty, and women's sport. She holds a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology Sydney, and has interviewed some of Australia's biggest names, including on the Logies red carpet. When she's not writing, Charlotte can be found on the netball court, working her way through her ever-growing reading list, or planning her next overseas adventure.

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