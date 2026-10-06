L’Occitane’s 2026 advent calendars have beauty lovers counting down to Christmas already

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L’Occitane en Provence’s 2026 advent calendars are here, and they’re proof that the countdown to Christmas can be seriously luxe.

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The beloved French beauty brand has released two 24-door calendars: the Classic and the Deluxe. Both are packed with skincare, body care and festive treats, and both are an easy way to treat yourself or someone special this festive season.

The Classic Advent Calendar.

L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar, $199

In the Classic Advent Calendar, you’ll find a carefully curated surprise behind every door, from iconic skincare to body care favourites, designed to bring a little joy to each day leading up to Christmas. It’s $199, valued at $377. Here’s what’s inside:

Skincare

Immortelle Precious Skincare Essential Water 30ml

Immortelle Precious Eye Balm 4ml

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-In-Serum 5ml

Immortelle Divine Youth Cream 8ml

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Body care

Almond Shower Oil 75ml

Almond Exfoliating Shower Gel 20ml

Almond Exfoliating Soap 50g

Almond Smoothing Milk Concentrate 75ml

Shea Hydrating Shower Cream 35ml

Shea Ultra Rich Body Cream 20ml

Cherry Blossom Perfumed Shower Gel 35ml

Cherry Blossom Perfumed Body Lotion 35ml

Verbena Shower Gel 50ml

Verbena Body Lotion 50ml

Verbena Soap 25g

Hand & feet care

Shea Butter Hand Cream 30ml

Néroli Orchidée Perfumed Hand Cream 30ml

Almond Hand Cream 30ml

Lavender Hand Cream 30ml

Shea Foot Cream 30ml

Hair care

Gentle & Balance Shampoo 75ml

Gentle & Balance Conditioner 75ml

Intensive Repair Mask 40ml

Home

Cocon de Sérénité Pillow Mist 15ml

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The Deluxe Advent Calendar.

L’Occitane Deluxe Advent Calendar, $325

If you want to go all out, the Deluxe Advent Calendar is billed as the brand’s most luxurious advent experience yet. It’s $325, valued at $540.

It features 24 premium beauty treasures, including full-sized favourites and iconic formulas, and also comes with a luxe green holiday gift pouch. Here’s everything inside:

Skincare

Immortelle Divine Youth Cream 8ml

Shea Butter Ultra Rich Lip Balm 12ml

Precious Cleansing Oil 30ml

Divine Cleansing Foam 14ml

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Body care

Almond Shower Oil 250ml

Almond Smoothing Milk Concentrate 75ml

Almond Supple Skin Oil 40ml

Immortelle Divine Pro-Youth Body Balm 20ml

Shea Rich Body Scrub 75ml

Shea Hydrating Shower Cream 75ml

Shea Ultra Rich Body Cream 75ml

Néroli & Orchidée Perfumed Shower Gel 75ml

Néroli & Orchidée Perfumed Body Lotion 75ml

Verbena Extra-Gentle Body Soap 100g

Fleurs de Cerisier Soap 50g

Hand & feet care

Shea Butter Hand Cream 75ml

Lavender Hand Cream 30ml

Fleurs de Cerisier Hand Cream 30ml

Shea Foot Cream 30ml

Hair care

Intensive Repair Shampoo 75ml

Intensive Repair Conditioner 75ml

Intensive Repair Mask 40ml

Home & fragrance

Cocon de Sérénité Pillow Mist 15ml

Eau de Toilette Verveine 7.5ml

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Which L’Occitane advent calendar should you buy?

Both calendars cover skincare, body care, hand and foot care, hair care and a little something for home, so it comes down to how much you want to spend and what you want to try.

The Classic is the pick if you’re after a wide mix of travel-friendly minis. It’s the only one with the Immortelle Precious Eye Balm, Essential Water and Overnight Reset Oil-In-Serum, so it’s a good way to test-drive the brand’s skincare range.

Meanwhile, the Deluxe is the one for pampering. It has bigger sizes of the body favourites, including a 250ml Almond Shower Oil (one of the brand’s most iconic products), plus cleansing products, a body scrub, an Eau de Toilette and a gift pouch.

Either way, it’s a ready-made Christmas present for anyone who loves a beauty surprise.

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Where to get them

The Classic Advent Calendar ($199) and the Deluxe Advent Calendar ($325) are both available at au.loccitane.com.

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