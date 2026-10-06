L’Occitane’s 2026 advent calendars have beauty lovers counting down to Christmas already

L’Occitane en Provence’s 2026 advent calendars are here, and they’re proof that the countdown to Christmas can be seriously luxe.
The beloved French beauty brand has released two 24-door calendars: the Classic and the Deluxe. Both are packed with skincare, body care and festive treats, and both are an easy way to treat yourself or someone special this festive season.
L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar, $199
In the Classic Advent Calendar, you’ll find a carefully curated surprise behind every door, from iconic skincare to body care favourites, designed to bring a little joy to each day leading up to Christmas. It’s $199, valued at $377. Here’s what’s inside:
Skincare
- Immortelle Precious Skincare Essential Water 30ml
- Immortelle Precious Eye Balm 4ml
- Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-In-Serum 5ml
- Immortelle Divine Youth Cream 8ml
Body care
- Almond Shower Oil 75ml
- Almond Exfoliating Shower Gel 20ml
- Almond Exfoliating Soap 50g
- Almond Smoothing Milk Concentrate 75ml
- Shea Hydrating Shower Cream 35ml
- Shea Ultra Rich Body Cream 20ml
- Cherry Blossom Perfumed Shower Gel 35ml
- Cherry Blossom Perfumed Body Lotion 35ml
- Verbena Shower Gel 50ml
- Verbena Body Lotion 50ml
- Verbena Soap 25g
Hand & feet care
- Shea Butter Hand Cream 30ml
- Néroli Orchidée Perfumed Hand Cream 30ml
- Almond Hand Cream 30ml
- Lavender Hand Cream 30ml
- Shea Foot Cream 30ml
Hair care
- Gentle & Balance Shampoo 75ml
- Gentle & Balance Conditioner 75ml
- Intensive Repair Mask 40ml
Home
- Cocon de Sérénité Pillow Mist 15ml
L’Occitane Deluxe Advent Calendar, $325
If you want to go all out, the Deluxe Advent Calendar is billed as the brand’s most luxurious advent experience yet. It’s $325, valued at $540.
It features 24 premium beauty treasures, including full-sized favourites and iconic formulas, and also comes with a luxe green holiday gift pouch. Here’s everything inside:
Skincare
- Immortelle Divine Youth Cream 8ml
- Shea Butter Ultra Rich Lip Balm 12ml
- Precious Cleansing Oil 30ml
- Divine Cleansing Foam 14ml
Body care
- Almond Shower Oil 250ml
- Almond Smoothing Milk Concentrate 75ml
- Almond Supple Skin Oil 40ml
- Immortelle Divine Pro-Youth Body Balm 20ml
- Shea Rich Body Scrub 75ml
- Shea Hydrating Shower Cream 75ml
- Shea Ultra Rich Body Cream 75ml
- Néroli & Orchidée Perfumed Shower Gel 75ml
- Néroli & Orchidée Perfumed Body Lotion 75ml
- Verbena Extra-Gentle Body Soap 100g
- Fleurs de Cerisier Soap 50g
Hand & feet care
- Shea Butter Hand Cream 75ml
- Lavender Hand Cream 30ml
- Fleurs de Cerisier Hand Cream 30ml
- Shea Foot Cream 30ml
Hair care
- Intensive Repair Shampoo 75ml
- Intensive Repair Conditioner 75ml
- Intensive Repair Mask 40ml
Home & fragrance
- Cocon de Sérénité Pillow Mist 15ml
- Eau de Toilette Verveine 7.5ml
Which L’Occitane advent calendar should you buy?
Both calendars cover skincare, body care, hand and foot care, hair care and a little something for home, so it comes down to how much you want to spend and what you want to try.
The Classic is the pick if you’re after a wide mix of travel-friendly minis. It’s the only one with the Immortelle Precious Eye Balm, Essential Water and Overnight Reset Oil-In-Serum, so it’s a good way to test-drive the brand’s skincare range.
Meanwhile, the Deluxe is the one for pampering. It has bigger sizes of the body favourites, including a 250ml Almond Shower Oil (one of the brand’s most iconic products), plus cleansing products, a body scrub, an Eau de Toilette and a gift pouch.
Either way, it’s a ready-made Christmas present for anyone who loves a beauty surprise.
Where to get them
The Classic Advent Calendar ($199) and the Deluxe Advent Calendar ($325) are both available at au.loccitane.com.