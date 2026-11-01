Kmart’s beauty aisle just got a major upgrade, and prices start from $2

Kmart has long been a go-to destination for Aussies when it comes to budget beauty, but it’s its latest drop that really proves you can stock up on a whole routine without breaking the bank.

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The retailer has just launched a huge expansion of its beauty range, with more than 2,700 products across skincare, make-up and fragrance.

New OXX buys

First, Kmart’s own label. OXX Cosmetics has built a following by turning the latest trends into wallet-friendly finds, and the new drop includes:

3 Piece Lip Kits , $10

, $10 Eyeshadow Cream Sticks , $6

, $6 Blur and Gloss Lip Stains , $8

, $8 Korean-made OXX Sheet Face Masks , from $2

, from $2 Eau De Parfum ranges, from $6

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A whole new world of brands

The real surprise is what’s sitting alongside OXX. Kmart is now home to more than 117 global beauty brands, including Medicube, Biodance, Abib, Daise, SheGLAM and Skin1004.

Better yet, more than 60 per cent of the range is exclusive to Kmart and Target in Australia. That includes international names like Troublemaker and BRINGGREEN, while Tree Hut, Tony Moly and Essence are also joining the shelves.

Skincare is the star

If you’ve caught the K-Beauty bug, you’re far from alone. Australia ranks as the second-biggest spender on Korean beauty products outside of Korea itself, and Kmart is leaning into that obsession with Arencia, The Face Shop and Beauty of Joseon among its new names.

Kmart’s Beauty Business Manager, Nicola Farrell, says the demand has been impossible to ignore.

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“We are seeing huge demand for the beauty category from our shoppers and are delighted to bring them even more options to level up their skincare routine or add a little fun to their make-up bag,” she says.

She adds that Kmart is “invested in giving shoppers choice and value when it comes to beauty”, and is excited to bring brands like Glow Hub and Colorgram to Australia, with Kmart and Target as nationwide stockists.

The range is on shelves now in Kmart stores, and is available online and through the Kmart App.

If you’re not sure where to start, there are a couple of standout buys worth adding to your basket first.

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01 Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Capsule Cream $34 at Kmart If there’s one beauty buzzword you can’t escape right now, it’s PDRN. The salmon-derived ingredient is the skincare moment of the season, and the Medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Capsule Cream puts it in a lightweight cream. The dual-texture formula pairs PDRN capsules with a clear gel, and its encapsulation technology is formulated to keep the ingredient intact until after it’s absorbed, for a hydrated, glass-glow finish. It’s also designed to help even out skin tone and the look of spots. Key features: Enriched with niacinamide 5% and PDRN (Sodium DNA)

Helps skin look brighter and more balanced

Delivers deep hydration without heaviness

Formulated to leave a healthy and glowy finish SHOP NOW

02 OXX Cosmetics Lip Liner Stain – Pink $8 at Kmart Lip stains are one of the biggest beauty trends right now, but you don’t need to spend a fortune to get in on it. The OXX Lip Liner Stain is designed to define and colour the lips in one step, with a smooth formula that’s made to last through the day. Key features: Lines and defines the lips

Contour and stain SHOP NOW

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