Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Any of my friends know that whenever I book a holiday, it’s usually to South Korea. Not only do I love the food, the people and the culture, but it’s also my chance to go a little wild and stock up on an admittedly ridiculous number of beauty products.

Advertisement

Multi-level beauty stores like Olive Young are on every corner, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t take a peak into each store “just for a look”.

Of course, the viral cushion foundations always take my eye, and the fragrances are out of this world, but the skincare section? That’s where I truly lose track of time (and, sometimes, my budget).

It’s no secret that Korean skincare is among the best in the world, and every trip leaves me glowing — quite literally — with my skin looking better than when I arrived.

But if a trip to Seoul isn’t on the cards for you, the good news is that there are a lot of products you can now buy here in Australia. There are K-Beauty retailers that are stocking products at similar prices to what you’d pay overseas, and right now, you can score some seriously good deals during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

Advertisement

If you’re not already a member, be sure to sign up for a 30-day free trial to jump onto these great deals!

To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Korean skincare brands that are available to buy on Amazon right now.

MEDIHEAL

Advertisement

Anua

Torriden

Advertisement

COSRX

Skin1004

Advertisement

VT Cosmetics