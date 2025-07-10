Any of my friends know that whenever I book a holiday, it’s usually to South Korea. Not only do I love the food, the people and the culture, but it’s also my chance to go a little wild and stock up on an admittedly ridiculous number of beauty products.
Multi-level beauty stores like Olive Young are on every corner, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t take a peak into each store “just for a look”.
Of course, the viral cushion foundations always take my eye, and the fragrances are out of this world, but the skincare section? That’s where I truly lose track of time (and, sometimes, my budget).
It’s no secret that Korean skincare is among the best in the world, and every trip leaves me glowing — quite literally — with my skin looking better than when I arrived.
But if a trip to Seoul isn’t on the cards for you, the good news is that there are a lot of products you can now buy here in Australia. There are K-Beauty retailers that are stocking products at similar prices to what you’d pay overseas, and right now, you can score some seriously good deals during Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Korean skincare brands that are available to buy on Amazon right now.
MEDIHEAL
Rose PDRN Essential Sheet Mask 10 pcs
Madecassoside Derma Modeling Pack
Collagen Ampoule Pad
Madecassoside Repair Serum
Anua
Heartleaf 77 Toner Pad
Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil
Niacinamide + Tranexamic Acid Serum
Peach 77 Niacin Essence Toner
Torriden
CELLMAZING Vita C Ampoule
DIVE IN Hyaluronic Acid Facial Masks
DIVE IN Hyaluronic Acid Serum
SOLID In Ceramide Lip Essence (2 pack)
COSRX
AHA/BHA Treatment Toner
Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream
Snail Mucin 96% Repairing Essence
Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser
Skin1004
Madagascar Centella Enrich Cream
Centella Light Cleansing Oil
Madagascar Centella Ampoule
Probio-Cica Intensive Ampoule
VT Cosmetics
Cica Reti-A Retinol Essence 0.1
Daily Soothing Mask (30 pack)
CICA Reedle Shot 100
PDRN 100 Essence