While I sometimes invest in body products with more active ingredients when my skin needs an extra boost, this moisturiser has become a staple in my beauty cupboard and a daily favourite.

The reason? It ticks both the price and performance boxes perfectly for regular use.

03 Eau Thermale Avène Sunsitive® SPF 50+ Sunscreen Serum for the Face 30ml $31.39 from Amazon Australia

Sunscreen is a key part of my daily skincare ritual, and I wear it year-round. On top of that, I have quite sensitive skin. I find this one works well with my complexion because it contains skin-softening ingredients that hydrate and leave the skin looking beautifully dewy.

It’s also a lovely lightweight formulation that layers perfectly under makeup.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use. Sunscreens are only one component of sun protection. Avoid high-risk sun exposure. Re-apply as per directions.

04 Project E Beauty LED Red & Blue Light Therapy $209 from Amazon Australia Over the years, I've invested in several laser treatments to improve my skin's quality and texture. Recently, a facialist recommended trying at-home red light therapy as a regular skin booster to even out my skin tone and keep my glow between treatments. Now, I use red light therapy at least three times a week as part of my beauty routine, and I've noticed a clear difference in my complexion. While red light therapy masks are popular for their convenience, I chose a handheld device so I can also use it on other areas of my body. Shop Now

05 NAK Ultimate Treatment – 60 Second Repair 150ml $38.95 from Amazon Australia My very fine hair really cops a beating. Added to the fact that it's heavily highlighted, I also have an active, outdoorsy lifestyle, so it's out in the elements (both sun and salt water) constantly. Then I need to look decent for work, so it also requires frequent washing. This 60 second repair treatment is perfect for combing through the lengths to smooth and soften my locks. Shop Now

06 La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum 30ml $74.95 from Amazon Australia After complaining to a fellow beauty editor friend about my skin feeling really dry, she recommended this product. I've never looked back, and my skin's been better for it. Now after cleansing, this serum is the next product to hit my complexion before my other moisturisers. Again, it contains hyaluronic acid (which I'm realising I use a lot of), but as they are powerful humectants that help retain moisture in the skin, it just seems to help my other moisturisers do their job. Plus, it feels super silky on the skin. Shop Now

07 White Glo Teeth Whitening Kit $59 $59 from Amazon Australia As far as at-home teeth whitening kits go, this one gets my vote for price, results and convenience. Even after my first use, I saw an improvement in the colour of my teeth. Plus, it's really easy to use. Shop Now

08 BONDIBOOST Infrared Bounce Brush, Heated Thermal Round Brush $145 from Amazon Australia Another foe to my fine, coloured hair is heat styling, so I gave this bounce brush a go and now use it several times a week. It uses infrared technology to gently heat and style the hair, as well as aloe infused bristles to soften the stands. For best results I leave my hair to mostly air dry (if I have time), then lightly dry off with a blow dryer, then smooth through to achieve a bit of body and bounce with the thermal brush. It's been a game-changer for my hair, but I can confirm it also works well on thick hair. Shop Now

09 L'Oréal Paris Glow Mon Amour Highlighting Drops $39.40 from Amazon Australia Want glowy skin in winter? Highlighting drops will get you there with very little effort. For an instantly radiant complexion, just add a few drops to your foundation or moisturiser and get glowing! Shop Now

10 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel Hydrating Face Moisturiser 50g $38 from Amazon Australia A lightweight moisture hit for your skin, this Neutrogena moisturiser recently came across my desk and was instantly added to my list of favourites because it really got my skin glowing. It contains hyaluronic acid, amino acids and electrolytes to plump and moisturise the skin. Shop Now