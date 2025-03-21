Trinny Woodall first became a household name when she appeared as a fashion advisor on What Not To Wear. Ever since then she has remained a beauty and fashion expert that many women look towards for inspiration and advice.

In 2017, she brought all her expert knowledge together and founded her very own cosmetics brand, Trinny London.

Since its inception, Trinny London has created a variety of sell-out products and their latest releases have truly gone viral.

I tried Trinny London’s new anti-ageing Take Back Time eye treatment and The Elevator neck cream to find out what all the fuss was about…

You can bring the Take Back Time eye treatment with you on the go. (Credit: Instagram)

TAKE BACK TIME

What it promises

The delicate skin under your eyes is a key area of concern for many women when it comes to ageing. Dark circles, fine lines, sagging eyelids and puffiness are a common experience for many, and Trinny London launched Take Back Time as a powerful and science-forward product that actually delivers results.

“Eye creams should go deep and work,” Trinny Woodall said. “They shouldn’t just feel fluffy and be nice to put on. This is not surface level skincare.”

This eye treatment is formulated with ground-breaking miniprotein technology that works at a molecular level to improve the skin, making the eye area look refreshed. It also features advanced pro-derma hyaluronic acid to immediately hydrate your skin.

“I never believed in eye treatments,” Trinny revealed. “I never believed in eye creams because I hadn’t come across ingredients that I felt could lift sagging eyelids, which is a main thing I wanted to achieve. And then I came across mini proteins, and it facilitated the path ahead. We have had phenomenal clinical trial results.”

The before-and-after shot speaks for itself. (Credit: Trinny London)

My review

I too have never been a big believer in eye treatments, but I decided to give this one a go to see if it truly lived up to the hype.

I applied the treatment to clean skin using my ring finger to lightly massage the product in and spread it evenly across my under eyes. I used it twice a day between my serums and my moisturiser.

Many of the eye creams I’ve tried in the past have only plumped my under eyes on the surface, but Take Back Time really hydrated and brightened my skin, as well as tightened the crow’s feet and fine lines around my eyes.

Take Back Time has been clinically proven to:

Visibly reduce crow’s feet in just 4 weeks

Visibly reduce under-eye lines in just 4 weeks

Visibly reduce eyebags in 12 weeks

Visibly improve eyelid sagging in 12 weeks

Boost long-term hydration of the skin around the eyes

Take Back Time eye treatment is not suitable for those pregnant or breastfeeding and may not be suitable for those with sensitive or reactive skin.

Where to buy

You can buy Take Back Time online from Trinny London for $122. Follow the link below to purchase.

The Elevator has sleek and compact packaging. (Credit: Instagram)

THE ELEVATOR

What it promises

Another common area of concern for many women when it comes to ageing is the neck and décolletage. Targeting neck lines and wrinkles is often at the top of people’s lists when it comes to choosing skincare products.

The Elevator neck cream is Trinny Woodall’s go-to product for ageing to “visibly smooth neck lines and wrinkles.”

The formula is packed with peptides that help to boost collagen and elastin levels to smooth neck lines, firm and restructure skin lacking in volume.

As Trinny has pointed out, “The neck is an area that ages 10 times quicker than any other part of our face, and yet we neglect it the most,” so The Elevator is formulated to help tackle those visible signs of ageing.

“A woman, when she looks at her face to her decollete, is generally most affected by the signs of ageing when she looks at her neck – It’s a time that we are most remiss about what we should have done because it’s the hardest thing to repair, even with treatments.

She added, “Many women deal with their neck once they see it as an issue. If half those women dealt with it before it became an issue, it wouldn’t become an issue. So think about starting your neck journey with a great product a little earlier.“

Another incredible before-and-after photo. (Credit: Trinny London)

My review

The Elevator has been declared by many as a “gravity-defying” neck cream that shows “visible improvements” after just a few weeks.

The texture is quite unique and is a combination between a moisturiser and a serum, and it’s suitable for all skin types.

Per Trinny’s recommendation, I applied this product twice a day onto clean skin following my usual serums. I applied three pumps to the neck and decollete areas and massaged the product into my skin using upwards strokes.

After I applied The Elevator in the morning, I finished off my skincare routine with my normal SPF, and at night, I spent five minutes massaging my neck and chest which was quite a soothing and calming moment of self-care to wrap up my day before going to bed.

I’m not the only one who liked The Elevator, as Trinny London conducted a clinical trial with incredible results:

90% experienced a visible improvement in jawline definition

Visibly smooth neck lines and wrinkles

Visibly lift sagging skin

90% experienced a visible reduction in dark spots

87% agreed that skin looked visibly lifted and tighter

87% agreed that skin was brighter and more evenly toned

Where to buy

You can buy The Elevator online from Trinny London for $128 for a full size 50ml bottle. Follow the link below to purchase.

