I’m stocking up on these must-have beauty deals this Black Friday, and so should you

Snap them up before they're gone!
If there’s ever a time to give your beauty routine a glow-up, it’s now. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here, bringing with them the kind of deals that make even the priciest serums suddenly feel essential.

Whether you’re a skincare minimalist or a full-glam devotee, this is the weekend to stock up on your favourites (and maybe discover a few new ones).

Major retailers like Adore Beauty and Sephora are offering serious savings on cult-favourite international brands. Think glowing complexions, glossy hair, and glam finishes for a fraction of the usual cost.

Because honestly, if you’re going to splurge, it may as well be when everything’s on sale, and these Black Friday beauty deals are simply too good to resist.

It’s time to restock your beauty favourites. Image: Rare Beauty
The best Black Friday beauty and makeup deals

The best beauty items to buy now

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

$86.50 $173 at sephora
The Eye Set

The Eye Set

$172 $192 at merit beauty
Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer

Dyson Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer

$699$849 at dyson

LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 2

$679.99 at currentbody

Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor for Woman's Day. With years of experience across digital and print, she specialises in the intersection of pop culture, fashion, and lifestyle trends. Chanelle’s Black Friday coverage combines cultural insight with careful product research, translating what’s trending on screen and online into smart, style-driven shopping recommendations. Known for her ability to spot viral buys before they take off, she helps readers navigate sales season with confidence, highlighting products that balance entertainment-inspired appeal with lasting value and real-world relevance.

