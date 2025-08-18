Every year, we count down to the two biggest dates on the shopping calendar: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
From shoes, dresses and handbags to makeup, hair and skincare, the weekend-long sales event brings some of the biggest discounts from our favourite brands.
To help you navigate the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals across all categories that you’ll want to keep an eye on.
What to expect for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, based on last year’s best deals
Our shopping team scoured countless deals and websites last year to bring you the absolute best offers—and many of these popular deals are expected to make a comeback this year.
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for beauty
- Adore Beauty: Up to 50 per cent off
- Priceline: Up to half price off
- Sephora: Up to 50 per cent off
- Trinny London: Up to 40 per cent off
- JSHealth: 25 per cent off
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for fashion
- The Iconic: 30 per cent off selected styles
- Country Road: 25 per cent off
- City Chic: Up to 50 per cent off
- ASOS: Up to 30 per cent off
- Under Armour: Up to 51 per cent off
- Boody: 30-80 per cent off
- Active Truth: Up to 70 per cent off
- Petal & Pup: Up to 80 per cent off
- Mejuri: 25 per cent off
- The Oodie: Up to 50 per cent off
- Billini: 20 per cent off
- Ugg Express: 15 per cent off with code BFCM24
- Bonds: 40 per cent off
- Daniel Wellington: Up to 50 per cent off
- Maison de Sabré: Up to 50 per cent off
- The North Face: Up to 30 per cent off
- Bendon Lingerie: 40 per cent off
- Kate Spade: 30 per cent off
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for homes
- Sleep Republic: Up to 20 per cent off
- Emma Sleep: Up to 60 per cent off mattresses
- Ecosa: Up to 35 per cent off
- Ergoflex: Up to 30 per cent off
- Bed Bath N’ Table: 20-70 per cent off
- Cultiver: 25-75 per cent off
- Temple & Webster: Up to 50 per cent off
- Double Rugs: Up to 30 per cent off
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for flights and travel
- Virgin Australia: Over one million sale fares from just $49
- G Adventures: Up to 30 per cent off on hundreds of trips worldwide
- Antler: Up to 50 per cent off
- Booking.com: Up to 35 per cent off
- Flight Centre: Up to 50 per cent off
- Monos: Up to 40 per cent off with code CYBERWEEK
- Contiki: Up to 25 per cent off
- Samsonite: Up to 40 per cent off luggage, backpacks and bags
- David Jones: Up to 50 per cent off on luggage
- Myer: Savings on top luggage brands
- Target: Savings on a wide range of travel accessories
The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for tech
- ECOVACS: Up to $700 off top robot vacuums
- Tineco: Up to 41 per cent off popular wet and dry vacuum models
- Big W: Savings on gaming, electronics, cameras, mobile phones, appliances and more
- Amazon: Huge deals on tech, homewares, kitchen appliances and more
- Dyson: Up to $670 off on Dyson technology
- Shark: Savings on vacuum cleaners, steam mops, hair tools and more
- Myer: Up to 50 per cent off selected homewares
- The Good Guys: Massive deals across a range of tech and appliances
- Bing Lee: Savings on TVs, laptops, tech, vacuums, coffee machines and more
- CASETiFY: Buy 1, get 15 per cent off; buy 2, get 25 per cent off; buy 3+, get 30 per cent off with code BFSALE24
When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?
The Black Friday event officially kicks off on Friday, November 28, and runs through Cyber Monday on December 1, offering a massive range of deals. However, many retailers launch early sales in the lead-up, turning it into a month-long shopping extravaganza.
While most sales wrap up soon after Cyber Monday, some brands may extend deals until stock runs out. Be quick, though—hot items often sell out well before the weekend ends!
How does this compare to Boxing Day sales?
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place in November, Boxing Day is held in December and focuses on post-Christmas shopping.
So, while Boxing Day’s main focus is post-Christmas clearance sales, seasonal items like holiday decorations, summer clothing, and leftover holiday inventory, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great for gift shopping.
Black Friday has grown into one of the year’s biggest shopping events, and it shows no signs of slowing down. So whether it’s pre-Christmas gifts or post-holiday bargains, all three events offer incredible savings—so get ready to shop smart and save big!