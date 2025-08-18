Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Every year, we count down to the two biggest dates on the shopping calendar: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

From shoes, dresses and handbags to makeup, hair and skincare, the weekend-long sales event brings some of the biggest discounts from our favourite brands.

To help you navigate the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals across all categories that you’ll want to keep an eye on.

What to expect for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, based on last year’s best deals

Our shopping team scoured countless deals and websites last year to bring you the absolute best offers—and many of these popular deals are expected to make a comeback this year.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for beauty

Adore Beauty: Up to 50 per cent off

Up to 50 per cent off Priceline: Up to half price off

Up to half price off Sephora: Up to 50 per cent off

Trinny London: Up to 40 per cent off

JSHealth: 25 per cent off

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for fashion

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for homes

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for flights and travel

Virgin Australia: Over one million sale fares from just $49

G Adventures: Up to 30 per cent off on hundreds of trips worldwide

Up to 30 per cent off on hundreds of trips worldwide Antler: Up to 50 per cent off

Booking.com: Up to 35 per cent off

Up to 35 per cent off Flight Centre: Up to 50 per cent off

Up to 50 per cent off Monos: Up to 40 per cent off with code CYBERWEEK

Contiki: Up to 25 per cent off

Up to 25 per cent off Samsonite: Up to 40 per cent off luggage, backpacks and bags

Up to 40 per cent off luggage, backpacks and bags David Jones: Up to 50 per cent off on luggage

Up to 50 per cent off on luggage Myer: Savings on top luggage brands

Savings on top luggage brands Target: Savings on a wide range of travel accessories

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for tech

ECOVACS: Up to $700 off top robot vacuums

Tineco: Up to 41 per cent off popular wet and dry vacuum models

Big W: Savings on gaming, electronics, cameras, mobile phones, appliances and more

Amazon: Huge deals on tech, homewares, kitchen appliances and more

Huge deals on tech, homewares, kitchen appliances and more Dyson: Up to $670 off on Dyson technology

Up to $670 off on Dyson technology Shark: Savings on vacuum cleaners, steam mops, hair tools and more

Myer: Up to 50 per cent off selected homewares

Up to 50 per cent off selected homewares The Good Guys: Massive deals across a range of tech and appliances

Massive deals across a range of tech and appliances Bing Lee: Savings on TVs, laptops, tech, vacuums, coffee machines and more

Savings on TVs, laptops, tech, vacuums, coffee machines and more CASETiFY: Buy 1, get 15 per cent off; buy 2, get 25 per cent off; buy 3+, get 30 per cent off with code BFSALE24

When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?

The Black Friday event officially kicks off on Friday, November 28, and runs through Cyber Monday on December 1, offering a massive range of deals. However, many retailers launch early sales in the lead-up, turning it into a month-long shopping extravaganza.

While most sales wrap up soon after Cyber Monday, some brands may extend deals until stock runs out. Be quick, though—hot items often sell out well before the weekend ends!

How does this compare to Boxing Day sales?

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place in November, Boxing Day is held in December and focuses on post-Christmas shopping.

So, while Boxing Day’s main focus is post-Christmas clearance sales, seasonal items like holiday decorations, summer clothing, and leftover holiday inventory, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great for gift shopping.

Black Friday has grown into one of the year’s biggest shopping events, and it shows no signs of slowing down. So whether it’s pre-Christmas gifts or post-holiday bargains, all three events offer incredible savings—so get ready to shop smart and save big!