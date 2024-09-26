  •  
Get ready to kick those New Year’s fitness goals with these Black Friday activewear sales

Discounts to get your heart racing.
The year is quickly drawing to a close and the new year is just around the corner, which means it is time to prepare to kick those fitness goals and resolutions.

Finding the motivation to drag yourself to the gym or head out on a run can be nearly impossible. Luckily, new activewear or a matching set can work wonders. The only downside? It can cost a pretty penny.

That’s why the best time of year to stock up on new sets, sneakers and accessories to curate the ultimate activewear wardrobe is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

And, with Black Friday activewear sales, you can finally throw away those leggings that are hanging on by a thread, or that sports bra that perhaps isn’t as supportive as it once was.

What we’d buy from the Black Friday activewear sales

It’s time to invest in quality activewear at discounted prices, so you can go into the new year renewed, refreshed and ready to kick those fitness goals.

Racerback Crop Bra

$15.98 (usually $39.95) at Boody

Designed for medium support, this cropped sports bra is ideal for light exercises like pilates and yoga, or for your Sunday strolls.

Sizes: XS to XL

Key features:

  • Round neckline
  • Removable padding and four-way stretch
  • Racerback shape, wide straps, and underbust ribbing
BodyHold Set In Motion Full Length Legging

$109 at Bae The Label

With a waistband that can be pulled up on the belly, or folded down under your bump, these leggings are designed with pregnancy in mind for total comfort.

Sizes: XXS to XL

Colours: black and navy

Key features:

  • Full length
  • Waistband can be worn up or folded under bump
  • Flat-lock seams and high-waisted
Essential Crew Grip Socks Bundle 3 Pack

$59.85 (usually $65.85) at Alvy

Whether it’s for Pilates, yoga, or your next barre class, these crew-length socks will ensure you stay secure on the mat or reformer carriage.

Sizes: S to M

Colours: midnight black, pearl white and baby pink

Key features:

  • Wrap-around ribbing and high-stretch cuff
  • Arch compression
  • Reinforced cotton fabric
New Balance 530 Sneakers

$206 at ASOS

They’ve gone viral for a reason, so we’ll be keeping our eyes firmly on the New Balance 530 sneakers when the sales kick-off.

Sizes: 36 to 45

Colours: 11 variations

Key features:

  • Pull tab for easy entry
  • Padded tongue and cuff
  • Perforated for ventilation
Freemotion Anti-Chafe 5 Inch Bike Short

$70 (usually $129.99) at Active Truth

Recreate Princess Diana’s iconic bike shorts style with this comfortable pair, featuring two large pockets to hold your essentials and a promise of no chafing.

Sizes: S to 3XL

Key features:

  • No inner thigh seams
  • Two deep side pockets
  • 360-degree stretch
What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday activewear sales

Since it’s still a little too early for brands to go live with their Black Friday deals, we’re looking at the best sales from last year to anticipate what’s to come.

When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?

The deals run from November 29 to December 2 this year, and we anticipate major stockists and brands will offer big discounts so you can shop with the peace of mind that you’re getting the best deal possible.

