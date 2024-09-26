Get ready to kick those New Year’s fitness goals with these Black Friday activewear sales

The year is quickly drawing to a close and the new year is just around the corner, which means it is time to prepare to kick those fitness goals and resolutions.
Finding the motivation to drag yourself to the gym or head out on a run can be nearly impossible. Luckily, new activewear or a matching set can work wonders. The only downside? It can cost a pretty penny.
That’s why the best time of year to stock up on new sets, sneakers and accessories to curate the ultimate activewear wardrobe is during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
And, with Black Friday activewear sales, you can finally throw away those leggings that are hanging on by a thread, or that sports bra that perhaps isn’t as supportive as it once was.
What we’d buy from the Black Friday activewear sales
It’s time to invest in quality activewear at discounted prices, so you can go into the new year renewed, refreshed and ready to kick those fitness goals.
01
Racerback Crop Bra
$15.98 (usually $39.95) at Boody
Designed for medium support, this cropped sports bra is ideal for light exercises like pilates and yoga, or for your Sunday strolls.
Sizes: XS to XL
Key features:
- Round neckline
- Removable padding and four-way stretch
- Racerback shape, wide straps, and underbust ribbing
02
BodyHold Set In Motion Full Length Legging
$109 at Bae The Label
With a waistband that can be pulled up on the belly, or folded down under your bump, these leggings are designed with pregnancy in mind for total comfort.
Sizes: XXS to XL
Colours: black and navy
Key features:
- Full length
- Waistband can be worn up or folded under bump
- Flat-lock seams and high-waisted
03
Essential Crew Grip Socks Bundle 3 Pack
$59.85 (usually $65.85) at Alvy
Whether it’s for Pilates, yoga, or your next barre class, these crew-length socks will ensure you stay secure on the mat or reformer carriage.
Sizes: S to M
Colours: midnight black, pearl white and baby pink
Key features:
- Wrap-around ribbing and high-stretch cuff
- Arch compression
- Reinforced cotton fabric
04
New Balance 530 Sneakers
$206 at ASOS
They’ve gone viral for a reason, so we’ll be keeping our eyes firmly on the New Balance 530 sneakers when the sales kick-off.
Sizes: 36 to 45
Colours: 11 variations
Key features:
- Pull tab for easy entry
- Padded tongue and cuff
- Perforated for ventilation
05
Freemotion Anti-Chafe 5 Inch Bike Short
$70 (usually $129.99) at Active Truth
Recreate Princess Diana’s iconic bike shorts style with this comfortable pair, featuring two large pockets to hold your essentials and a promise of no chafing.
Sizes: S to 3XL
Key features:
- No inner thigh seams
- Two deep side pockets
- 360-degree stretch
What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday activewear sales
Since it’s still a little too early for brands to go live with their Black Friday deals, we’re looking at the best sales from last year to anticipate what’s to come.
- Boody: Up to 50 per cent off sitewide
- Bae The Label: 30 per cent off selected lines
- Alvy: Save on non-slip grip socks
- Active Truth: 40 per cent off sitewide
- Target: 40 per cent off
- Aje Athletica: 30 per cent off sitewide, and a further 30 per cent off sale items
- Gymshark: Deals starting at $20
- Uniqlo: Up to 70 per cent off
- Ryderwear: Up to 80 per cent off sitewide
- Rockwear: 30 per cent off everything
- Lorna Jane: Further 20 per cent off with code CYBERSALE
- LSKD: Up to 70 per cent sitewide
- The Iconic: 30-40 per cent off Black Friday sale
- Lululemon: Cyber Monday sale and free shipping
- PE Nation: 40 per cent off sitewide
- Rebel Sport: 30 per cent off full-priced clothing
- Adidas: Up to 50 per cent off
When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?
The deals run from November 29 to December 2 this year, and we anticipate major stockists and brands will offer big discounts so you can shop with the peace of mind that you’re getting the best deal possible.
