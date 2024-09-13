Every year, fashion and beauty enthusiasts count down the days to the two biggest events on the shopping calendar: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

From shoes, dresses and handbags to makeup and skincare, we’ve got you covered for Black Friday on November 29, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2.

Below, our official guide to shopping the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year.

What we’d buy from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

As retailers prepare to release their deals and discounts for this year’s biggest shopping event, we’ve gathered our wish list items that are worth adding to cart.

01 Goldfield & Banks Mystic Bliss Perfume 100ml $239 at Adore Beauty Taking inspiration from the Aurora Australis in Tasmania, this fragrance is soft and aromatic, pairing native botanicals with powdery and resinous woods. Key features: Head: Kunzea accord, oliban, fig, mint, Guatemalan cardamom, cassis

Heart: Clary sage, caramel, geranium, juniper, immortelle, orris

Base: Cedarwood, sandalwood, labdanum absolute, vetiver Also available at: $239 from Sephora

02 Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Long $749 (usually $849) at Dyson A cult product for a reason, the Dyson Airwrap uses no extreme heat and can shape and smooth your hair while also hiding flyaways. Key features: Six attachments for every style and hair type

Intelligent heat control measures airflow temperature Also available at: $747 from Amazon

$748 from The Good Guys

03 Tussah Regina Mini Dress $50 (was $139.95) at The Iconic With a form-flattering silhouette and unique feminine print designed to fit all body shapes, and all occasions, this mini dress from Tussah will have you feeling fabulous. Sizes: 6 to 18 Colours: garden floral black and emerald Key features: Full-length elasticated cuff balloon sleeves

Tiered skirt

04 HMD Skyline $899 at Big W If you’re looking to upgrade your phone or just want to keep the Barbie mania alive, this bold pink smartphone would be our choice. Key features: Up to 48 hours per charge

What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

To ensure you’re truly prepared, we’ve rounded up all the best deals from last year to give you an idea of what to expect this time around.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for beauty

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for fashion

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for homes

Sleep Republic: 20 per cent off mattresses and accessories with code BLACKFRIDAY20

20 per cent off mattresses and accessories with code BLACKFRIDAY20 Macoda: $250 off mattresses, $30 off pillows, $75 off when you buy 2 pillows together, $50 off 100 per cent bamboo bedding

$250 off mattresses, $30 off pillows, $75 off when you buy 2 pillows together, $50 off 100 per cent bamboo bedding Double Rugs: Up to 25 per cent off

Up to 25 per cent off Ecosa: Up to 35 per cent off everything

Up to 35 per cent off everything Hommey: 25 per cent off storewide

25 per cent off storewide Bed Bath N’ Table: 20 to 70 per cent off storewide

20 to 70 per cent off storewide Temple & Webster: Up to 40 per cent off

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for travel

Booking.com: Save 30 per cent or more on stays

Save 30 per cent or more on stays Flight Centre: Save on holidays, flights and more during the Big Red Sale

Save on holidays, flights and more during the Big Red Sale Insight Vacations: Up to 15 per cent off

Up to 15 per cent off Trafalgar: Up to 15 per cent off trips worldwide

Up to 15 per cent off trips worldwide G Adventures: Up to 30 per cent off small group tours

Up to 30 per cent off small group tours Contiki: Up to 25 per cent off

Up to 25 per cent off Samsonite: Up to 40 per cent off luggage, backpacks and bags

Up to 40 per cent off luggage, backpacks and bags Myer: Up to 40 per cent off

Up to 40 per cent off David Jones: Save 40 per cent on luggage

Save 40 per cent on luggage Target: Save on a wide range of travel accessories

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for tech

Amazon: Huge deals on tech, homewares, kitchen appliances and more

Huge deals on tech, homewares, kitchen appliances and more Dyson: Save up to $550 across a range of technology

Save up to $550 across a range of technology Myer: 20 to 30 per cent off Dyson products

20 to 30 per cent off Dyson products The Good Guys: Massive deals across a range of tech and appliances

Massive deals across a range of tech and appliances Bing Lee: Save on TVs, laptops, tech, vacuums, coffee machines and more

When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?

The Black Friday event officially kicks off on Friday, November 29 and runs until Cyber Monday on Monday, December 2, with a huge range of deals and sales to come.

However, retailers tend to run sales throughout November (and sometimes even earlier) in the lead-up to the weekend, so keep checking back here for more details.

How does this compare to Boxing Day sales?

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place in November, Boxing Day is held in December for post-Christmas shopping.

So, while Boxing Day’s main focus is post-Christmas clearance sales, seasonal items like holiday decorations, summer clothing, and leftover holiday inventory, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great for gift shopping.

You can find great deals during all three of these sales events, so it’s a good idea to start shopping, and saving.

