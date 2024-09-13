Every year, fashion and beauty enthusiasts count down the days to the two biggest events on the shopping calendar: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
From shoes, dresses and handbags to makeup and skincare, we’ve got you covered for Black Friday on November 29, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2.
Below, our official guide to shopping the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year.
What we’d buy from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales
As retailers prepare to release their deals and discounts for this year’s biggest shopping event, we’ve gathered our wish list items that are worth adding to cart.
01
Goldfield & Banks Mystic Bliss Perfume 100ml
$239 at Adore Beauty
Taking inspiration from the Aurora Australis in Tasmania, this fragrance is soft and aromatic, pairing native botanicals with powdery and resinous woods.
Key features:
- Head: Kunzea accord, oliban, fig, mint, Guatemalan cardamom, cassis
- Heart: Clary sage, caramel, geranium, juniper, immortelle, orris
- Base: Cedarwood, sandalwood, labdanum absolute, vetiver
Also available at:
- $239 from Sephora
- $239 from David Jones
02
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Long
$749 (usually $849) at Dyson
A cult product for a reason, the Dyson Airwrap uses no extreme heat and can shape and smooth your hair while also hiding flyaways.
Key features:
- Six attachments for every style and hair type
- Intelligent heat control measures airflow temperature
Also available at:
- $747 from Amazon
- $748 from The Good Guys
- $749 from Myer
03
Tussah Regina Mini Dress
$50 (was $139.95) at The Iconic
With a form-flattering silhouette and unique feminine print designed to fit all body shapes, and all occasions, this mini dress from Tussah will have you feeling fabulous.
Sizes: 6 to 18
Colours: garden floral black and emerald
Key features:
- Full-length elasticated cuff balloon sleeves
- Tiered skirt
- Adjustable tie belt
04
HMD Skyline
$899 at Big W
If you’re looking to upgrade your phone or just want to keep the Barbie mania alive, this bold pink smartphone would be our choice.
Key features:
- Up to 48 hours per charge
- Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset
What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales
To ensure you’re truly prepared, we’ve rounded up all the best deals from last year to give you an idea of what to expect this time around.
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for beauty
- Revolution Beauty: Up to 50 per cent off gifting
- epzen: 30 per cent off sitewide
- JSHealth: 25 per cent off sitewide
- esmi Skin Minerals: 30 per cent off everything sitewide
- The Collagen Co.: 30 per cent off sitewide
- Sand&Sky: Up to 40 per cent sitewide
- Priceline: Up to half price off
- Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off
- Alpha-H: 25 per cent off sitewide
- Hardtofind: 25 per cent off sitewide when you spend over $100 with code BLKFRIDAY25
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for fashion
- ASOS: Up to 80 per cent off everything with code GET20
- H&M: 25 per cent off sitewide
- Active Truth: 40 per cent off
- Louenhide: Up to 40 per cent off selected styles
- The Iconic: See the full breakdown here
- Petal & Pup: 30 per cent off sitewide
- Kate Spade: 20 per cent off full-price items
- Caden Lane: 25 per cent off sitewide with code SAVEBIG
- Country Road: 20 per cent off
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for homes
- Sleep Republic: 20 per cent off mattresses and accessories with code BLACKFRIDAY20
- Macoda: $250 off mattresses, $30 off pillows, $75 off when you buy 2 pillows together, $50 off 100 per cent bamboo bedding
- Double Rugs: Up to 25 per cent off
- Ecosa: Up to 35 per cent off everything
- Hommey: 25 per cent off storewide
- Bed Bath N’ Table: 20 to 70 per cent off storewide
- Temple & Webster: Up to 40 per cent off
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for travel
- Booking.com: Save 30 per cent or more on stays
- Flight Centre: Save on holidays, flights and more during the Big Red Sale
- Insight Vacations: Up to 15 per cent off
- Trafalgar: Up to 15 per cent off trips worldwide
- G Adventures: Up to 30 per cent off small group tours
- Contiki: Up to 25 per cent off
- Samsonite: Up to 40 per cent off luggage, backpacks and bags
- Myer: Up to 40 per cent off
- David Jones: Save 40 per cent on luggage
- Target: Save on a wide range of travel accessories
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for tech
- Amazon: Huge deals on tech, homewares, kitchen appliances and more
- Dyson: Save up to $550 across a range of technology
- Myer: 20 to 30 per cent off Dyson products
- The Good Guys: Massive deals across a range of tech and appliances
- Bing Lee: Save on TVs, laptops, tech, vacuums, coffee machines and more
When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?
The Black Friday event officially kicks off on Friday, November 29 and runs until Cyber Monday on Monday, December 2, with a huge range of deals and sales to come.
However, retailers tend to run sales throughout November (and sometimes even earlier) in the lead-up to the weekend, so keep checking back here for more details.
How does this compare to Boxing Day sales?
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place in November, Boxing Day is held in December for post-Christmas shopping.
So, while Boxing Day’s main focus is post-Christmas clearance sales, seasonal items like holiday decorations, summer clothing, and leftover holiday inventory, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great for gift shopping.
You can find great deals during all three of these sales events, so it’s a good idea to start shopping, and saving.
