  •  
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Our guide to shopping the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year

You'll be adding straight to cart with these huge savings.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Profile

Every year, fashion and beauty enthusiasts count down the days to the two biggest events on the shopping calendar: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

From shoes, dresses and handbags to makeup and skincare, we’ve got you covered for Black Friday on November 29, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2.

Below, our official guide to shopping the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year.

Table of contents:

What we’d buy from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

As retailers prepare to release their deals and discounts for this year’s biggest shopping event, we’ve gathered our wish list items that are worth adding to cart.

01

Goldfield & Banks Mystic Bliss Perfume 100ml

$239 at Adore Beauty

Taking inspiration from the Aurora Australis in Tasmania, this fragrance is soft and aromatic, pairing native botanicals with powdery and resinous woods.

Key features:

  • Head: Kunzea accord, oliban, fig, mint, Guatemalan cardamom, cassis
  • Heart: Clary sage, caramel, geranium, juniper, immortelle, orris
  • Base: Cedarwood, sandalwood, labdanum absolute, vetiver

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

02

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Long

$749 (usually $849) at Dyson

A cult product for a reason, the Dyson Airwrap uses no extreme heat and can shape and smooth your hair while also hiding flyaways.

Key features:

  • Six attachments for every style and hair type
  • Intelligent heat control measures airflow temperature

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

03

Tussah Regina Mini Dress

$50 (was $139.95) at The Iconic

With a form-flattering silhouette and unique feminine print designed to fit all body shapes, and all occasions, this mini dress from Tussah will have you feeling fabulous.

Sizes: 6 to 18

Colours: garden floral black and emerald

Key features:

  • Full-length elasticated cuff balloon sleeves
  • Tiered skirt
  • Adjustable tie belt
SHOP NOW

04

HMD Skyline

$899 at Big W

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone or just want to keep the Barbie mania alive, this bold pink smartphone would be our choice.

Key features:

  • Up to 48 hours per charge
  • Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset
SHOP NOW

What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales

To ensure you’re truly prepared, we’ve rounded up all the best deals from last year to give you an idea of what to expect this time around.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for beauty

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for fashion

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for homes

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for travel

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for tech

  • Amazon: Huge deals on tech, homewares, kitchen appliances and more
  • Dyson: Save up to $550 across a range of technology
  • Myer: 20 to 30 per cent off Dyson products
  • The Good Guys: Massive deals across a range of tech and appliances
  • Bing Lee: Save on TVs, laptops, tech, vacuums, coffee machines and more

When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?

The Black Friday event officially kicks off on Friday, November 29 and runs until Cyber Monday on Monday, December 2, with a huge range of deals and sales to come.

However, retailers tend to run sales throughout November (and sometimes even earlier) in the lead-up to the weekend, so keep checking back here for more details.

How does this compare to Boxing Day sales?

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place in November, Boxing Day is held in December for post-Christmas shopping.

So, while Boxing Day’s main focus is post-Christmas clearance sales, seasonal items like holiday decorations, summer clothing, and leftover holiday inventory, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great for gift shopping.

You can find great deals during all three of these sales events, so it’s a good idea to start shopping, and saving.

Related articles:

Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Profile Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY