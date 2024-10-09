Keen to get your hands on some Apple merch? These are the best Black Friday sales in Australia to keep an eye on

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are coming back around for 2024, which means it is time to get out your wish lists and start shopping.

As the last big retail event before Christmas, you can bet the world will lose its mind for cheap deals on fashion, beauty, furniture, tech and more on Friday, November 29 and again on Monday, December 2.

When it comes to tech, however, many of us are eager to purchase all the fresh and fancy new Apple products from AirPods to a shiny new laptop.

Apple itself does not often go big on the discounts during Cyber weekend, however many of their stockists drastically slash their products which makes this the perfect opportunity to get your hands on your favourite Apple products.

Although the sales have not yet begun we have rounded up everything you need to know so you can beat the crowd.

What we’d buy from the Black Friday Apple sales

01 Apple Watch Series 8 $636 (usually $749) at Amazon Deal: 15% off Leading a healthy life never seemed so easy as with an Apple Watch. It features advanced sensors to give you insights so you can better understand your health, and everything you need is packed into one neat display. Key features: Bright, Always-On Retina display

Available in a range of sizes and materials

Crash Detection and Fall Detection SHOP NOW

02 Apple iPhone 14 $1,354 (usually $1,849) at Amazon Deal off: 27% With a 4.8 star rating out of 5, this iPhone will not disappoint. Upgrade now in time for the new year so you can capture moments with impressive camera quality. Key features: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

Advanced camera system for better photos in any light

Cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps SHOP NOW

03 Apple AirPods Pro 2 $349 (usually $399) at The Good Guys Deal: Top deal Listen to music, make calls or simply block out unwanted noise with these Airpods, featuring Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and now Adaptive Audio to suit all your needs. Key features: Three-dimensional sound and battery life

Personalised Spatial Audio

Conversation Awareness SHOP NOW

04 Apple MacBook Air 15″ 2023 M2 $1,659 (usually $2,199) at Kogan Deal: $1,499 for first members Featuring an ultra-lightweight design and a Liquid Retina display, this MacBook Air offers up to 18 hours of battery life so you can stay productive all day long. Key features: 15.3” IPS Retina LED-backlit display

8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage

8-core CPU for smoother graphics and content creation SHOP NOW

What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple sales

Since the sales are still a while away, we’ve gathered our favourite retailers who stock Apple and who will be participating during Black Friday so you can start adding items to cart.

Amazon: Save on Apple products now during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The Good Guys: Save across a range of Apple audio, phones, wearables and computers

Kogan: Save on the Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple Mac, MacBooks, Apple Watch, AirPods, iOS, OS X, watchOS and more

Big W: Save on a range of products including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods

Dick Smith: Save on Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple Mac, MacBooks, Apple Watch, AirPods, iOS, OS X, watchOS and more

The Iconic: Save on phone cases, tech accessories, laptop cases, headphones and more

When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?

While the sale period officially starts on November 29 and runs until December 2, retailers begin dropping deals from early November.

That’s why it’s best to start your prep work now and get all your wish list items figured out before sales start.

