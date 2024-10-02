Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to shop for Christmas presents and get them at a ridiculously low price!

Many stores partake in Black Friday and Cyber Monday and we’re happy to say Myer is not excluded on that list.

Myer’s Black Friday is your one-stop shop for electronics, homewares, clothing, toys and more on sale!

What we’d buy from Myer’s Black Friday sale

Below are the items we’ll be adding to our cart from Myer during the sale period, and why we think you should do the same.

01 Garmin Vivoactive 5 Smartwatch $499 Is your husband really into fitness, or are you looking to kick some goals before the new year? Get the best smartwatch for working out on sale! Key features: Battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode

30 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps

Automatic nap detection and nap logging SHOP NOW

02 Arrow Pine Flocked 210cm 300L Pre-lit Christmas Tree $499 It seems as though fake Christmas trees are 10 times the price of real ones. We’ve got you covered, this tree is all in one, will last you forever and you can get it at a great price. Key features: 210cm size

21 out of 22 (95%) reviewers recommend it SHOP NOW

03 Heritage Luxe Silk Pillowcase $89.95 Whether it’s Secret Santa, a stocking stuffer or a present for Mum, this pillow is a necessity for any beauty lover considering silk helps with taking care of your skin and hair. Key features: Luxuriously soft hand feel

100 per cent Mulberry silk

Available in multiple colours SHOP NOW

04 Breville The Brunch Toaster & Kettle Set $179 (usually $229) Start your day just right with this stainless steel duo, featuring a 2-slice toaster and a 1.7-litre BPA-free kettle. Breakfast has never seemed easier! Key features: 89 out of 98 (91%) reviewers recommend it

Extra wide and deep, self-centring toasting slots

2400-watt rapid boil on kettle SHOP NOW

What we expect to see during Myer’s Black Friday sale

Myer’s Black Friday is sure to impress with a range of details across the entire department store! Last year saw huge offers on over 40,000 products and key categories:

Up to 20 per cent off Beauty

Up to 50 per cent off Homewares

Up to 40 per cent off Women’s Clothing

Up to 20 per cent off Electronics

Up to 60 per cent off Toys

When does Myer’s Black Friday sale start and end?

Black Friday is on Friday, November 29 and it bleeds into Cyber Monday, which is held on Monday, December 2.

Myer typically holds its sale earlier and will give you all the details and updates on how long it will last if you become a Myer One member.

Plus, Myer will offer returns on most items until January 31, 2025, so need to worry about buying too early for Christmas.

