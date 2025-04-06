There is nothing quite as sweet, nor chaotic, as a Married At First Sight Australia dinner party reunion episode.

Advertisement

After weeks out of the 2025 MAFS experiment, and even months for some participants, some emotions have been bottling up, waiting for the perfect opportunity to explode.

And no statement could be more perfect to describe the MAFS 2025 dinner party reunion special.

TV WEEK has listed all the bombshell secrets, relationship announcements and all around drama which happened during the 2025 MAFS dinner party below.

Advertisement

The Worst Kept Secret

The worst kept secret of Married At First Sight Australia in 2025 was Jacqui and Clint’s relationship. However, the pair made their on-screen debut at the reunion dinner party episode which caused a tizzy among the group – particularly Jacqui’s husband, Ryan.

Clint revealed they began chatting two weeks after final vows and quickly found they had a few things in common. Their love for one another moved incredibly fast as Jacqui had since spent the last two weeks in Tasmania. It was this statement that confused fellow participants as they said the timelines didn’t match up.

(Credit: Nine)

Ryan further claimed Jacqui and Clint’s connection started “while [they] were still married” which was denied by the new lovebirds.

Advertisement

In classic Jacqui style, she dropped one more bombshell – she was moving in with Clint.

“Obviously Clint lives in a really nice space and there is space for Jacqui. He’s cleared out half of the walk-in-wardrobe for me, so I’ve got a whole half of the walk-in-wardrobe, I’ve got my own shower,” she said.

“I’ve got a house key, a tennis court, a bike, and we’re starting a business together which is actually the best part.”

Only One Couple Remaining

So many participants walked into the experiment with such high hopes of finding love, yet only one couple from the 2025 season remains.

Advertisement

Although their beginning was purely platonic, Rhi and Jeff are the strongest couple of the MAFS 2025 experiment. Since final vows, the pair are rarely apart and are planning their next holiday together!

Rhi teased she has certainly been making use of the key Jeff gifted to her during Homestay Week.

Not even Jamie and Dave survived the experiment! A week prior to the reunion dinner party, Jamie broke it off with Dave.

Advertisement

“You didn’t have feelings for me,” Jamie said to Dave, before turning to the group to explain how they broke up.

“I had dinner with him last week and I said to him ‘I can see you don’t see me as the mother of your children’.”

Her statement at the time was met with silence…

Who Didn’t Attend?

There were a few people from the MAFS 2025 season we noticed weren’t in attendance for the reunion dinner party.

Advertisement

The participants not in attendance were Morena, Lauren and Tim – despite their ex-partners showing up for the occasion.

(Credit: Nine)

Unfortunately, the details as to why they didn’t appear remains unknown.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.