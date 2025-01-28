All too often have viewers watched a match be perfect on paper, only to fail in real life but we hope this isn’t true for Married At First Sight Australia 2025 pairing Katie and Tim.

Advertisement

Viewers couldn’t help but adore Katie, a 37-year-old CEO from Queensland who is putting her heart on the line in MAFS. We sympathised with Katie when she began to cry while trying on wedding dresses, feeling she had to “trap a stranger” into marriage than find love naturally.

(Credit: Nine)

“It wasn’t supposed to happen this way, right? You’re meant to fall in love and then do it, but nobody will fall in love with me,” she told the Channel Nine crew. “I feel like a fraud.”

Katie has been matched with 38-year-old Primary School Teacher from Victoria, Tim. This self-proclaimed “nice guy” was close to proposing to his girlfriend before the relationship suddenly ended.

Advertisement

Just when viewers held all hope for Katie and Tim during the wedding, Channel Nine queued the dramatic music and the ball dropped – Tim wasn’t happy with his pairing.

“I just haven’t got that initial spark,” he told the camera, before pulling aside the producer. “What the f***. It’s just totally not what I wanted.

“I normally go for short, petite, blonde or brunette. Katie’s nothing what I normally go for… I’m a bit embarrassed that I’ve come here now. I don’t want to be here.”

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

“I feel like I’ve wasted my time.”

Sensing his hesitation, Katie attempted to diffuse the awkwardness with a hug and conversation during the photoshoot which only had the opposite effect.

This reservation continued to the wedding reception. Katie attempted to gauge his feelings about their pairing, but unfortunately, Tim did not confess his true feelings. However, he did share his feelings away from the camera after the wedding.

“Last night for me was horrible, Tim and I agreed to sleep in different rooms. He knocked on my door and wanted to chat. He just said ‘there’s no spark, I wasn’t feeling a spark all day’,” she told the camera.

Advertisement

“I feel really humiliated.”

Given these intense emotions, Katie couldn’t decide if she wanted to go on their honeymoon to Tasmania.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use