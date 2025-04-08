Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Dress like Meghan Markle for less: Steal the Duchess of Sussex’s look

The royal look without the royal price tag!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
annabel lane
With Meghan Markle recently sharing to her Instagram her collated guide of ‘go to’ fashion pieces we were quick to add-to-cart her staple items.

Unfortunately, royal style often brings a hefty price tag, so we have put together a wide range of stylish pieces that capture Meghan’s timeless elegance, all while staying within a budget-friendly price range.

Whether you’re after a sleek, minimalist shirt or a sharp, tailored trench, these affordable options give you the royal look without the royal price tag.

01

Women’s Longline Girlfriend Shirt

from $20 at Big W

Big W’s girlfriend shirt is perfect for achieving Meghan’s sleek and minimalist look, perfect for layering or wearing on its own. With its crisp white colour and versatile design, this shirt can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion.

Sizes: 6-18

Material: Polyester

Key features:

  • Longline fit
  • Collar neck
  • Button front
SHOP NOW

02

Women’s Striped Longline Girlfriend Shirt

from $20 at Big W

The striped girlfriend shirt from Big W combines a relaxed and stylish look with its classic stripe design. It’s a great option for achieving Meghan Markle’s casual, polished style, perfect for everyday wear. Simple and versatile, it can easily be dressed up or down to suit your look.

Sizes: 6-18

Material: Polyester

Key features:

  • Striped pattern
  • Button cuffs
  • Collar neck
SHOP NOW
03

Women’s Tailored Shorts – Oyster

from $20 at Big W

These shorts offer a clean, sophisticated look with a flattering tailored fit, ideal for both casual and slightly dressier occasions. With their versatile design, they pair perfectly with everything from blouses to simple tees.

Sizes: 6-18

Material: Polyester

Key features:

  • Tailored design
  • Belt loops
  • Zip fly & button
SHOP NOW

04

Women’s Trench Coat – Cream

from $45 at Big W

Perfect as your go-to coat for the cooler months, this trench is timeless, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. Layer it over your favourite shirts or vests for cooler days for a chic look.

Sizes: 6-18

Key features:

  • Machine washable
  • Tab details to wrist
  • Six button front
SHOP NOW

05

Women’s Short Sleeve Rib Dress

from $25 at Big W

This versatile dress mirrors Meghan Markle’s love for simple yet elegant pieces, perfect for both casual outings and more polished looks. It’s an easy wardrobe staple that can be dressed up with accessories or kept casual for everyday wear.

Sizes: 6-18

Colours: Black and Burgundy

Materials: Cotton/Polyester/Elastane (exclusive of trims)

Key features:

  • Rib fabric
  • Round neck
  • Short sleeves
SHOP NOW
