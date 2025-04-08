With Meghan Markle recently sharing to her Instagram her collated guide of ‘go to’ fashion pieces we were quick to add-to-cart her staple items.
Unfortunately, royal style often brings a hefty price tag, so we have put together a wide range of stylish pieces that capture Meghan’s timeless elegance, all while staying within a budget-friendly price range.
Whether you’re after a sleek, minimalist shirt or a sharp, tailored trench, these affordable options give you the royal look without the royal price tag.
01
Women’s Longline Girlfriend Shirt
from $20 at Big W
Big W’s girlfriend shirt is perfect for achieving Meghan’s sleek and minimalist look, perfect for layering or wearing on its own. With its crisp white colour and versatile design, this shirt can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion.
Sizes: 6-18
Material: Polyester
Key features:
- Longline fit
- Collar neck
- Button front
02
Women’s Striped Longline Girlfriend Shirt
from $20 at Big W
The striped girlfriend shirt from Big W combines a relaxed and stylish look with its classic stripe design. It’s a great option for achieving Meghan Markle’s casual, polished style, perfect for everyday wear. Simple and versatile, it can easily be dressed up or down to suit your look.
Sizes: 6-18
Material: Polyester
Key features:
- Striped pattern
- Button cuffs
- Collar neck
03
Women’s Tailored Shorts – Oyster
from $20 at Big W
These shorts offer a clean, sophisticated look with a flattering tailored fit, ideal for both casual and slightly dressier occasions. With their versatile design, they pair perfectly with everything from blouses to simple tees.
Sizes: 6-18
Material: Polyester
Key features:
- Tailored design
- Belt loops
- Zip fly & button
04
Women’s Trench Coat – Cream
from $45 at Big W
Perfect as your go-to coat for the cooler months, this trench is timeless, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. Layer it over your favourite shirts or vests for cooler days for a chic look.
Sizes: 6-18
Key features:
- Machine washable
- Tab details to wrist
- Six button front
05
Women’s Short Sleeve Rib Dress
from $25 at Big W
This versatile dress mirrors Meghan Markle’s love for simple yet elegant pieces, perfect for both casual outings and more polished looks. It’s an easy wardrobe staple that can be dressed up with accessories or kept casual for everyday wear.
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Black and Burgundy
Materials: Cotton/Polyester/Elastane (exclusive of trims)
Key features:
- Rib fabric
- Round neck
- Short sleeves