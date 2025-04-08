With Meghan Markle recently sharing to her Instagram her collated guide of ‘go to’ fashion pieces we were quick to add-to-cart her staple items.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, royal style often brings a hefty price tag, so we have put together a wide range of stylish pieces that capture Meghan’s timeless elegance, all while staying within a budget-friendly price range.

Whether you’re after a sleek, minimalist shirt or a sharp, tailored trench, these affordable options give you the royal look without the royal price tag.

01 Women’s Longline Girlfriend Shirt from $20 at Big W Big W’s girlfriend shirt is perfect for achieving Meghan’s sleek and minimalist look, perfect for layering or wearing on its own. With its crisp white colour and versatile design, this shirt can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion. Sizes: 6-18 Material: Polyester Key features: Longline fit

Collar neck

Button front SHOP NOW

02 Women’s Striped Longline Girlfriend Shirt from $20 at Big W The striped girlfriend shirt from Big W combines a relaxed and stylish look with its classic stripe design. It’s a great option for achieving Meghan Markle’s casual, polished style, perfect for everyday wear. Simple and versatile, it can easily be dressed up or down to suit your look. Sizes: 6-18 Material: Polyester Key features: Striped pattern

Button cuffs

Collar neck SHOP NOW

Advertisement

03 Women’s Tailored Shorts – Oyster from $20 at Big W These shorts offer a clean, sophisticated look with a flattering tailored fit, ideal for both casual and slightly dressier occasions. With their versatile design, they pair perfectly with everything from blouses to simple tees. Sizes: 6-18 Material: Polyester Key features: Tailored design

Belt loops

Zip fly & button SHOP NOW

04 Women’s Trench Coat – Cream from $45 at Big W Perfect as your go-to coat for the cooler months, this trench is timeless, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. Layer it over your favourite shirts or vests for cooler days for a chic look. Sizes: 6-18 Key features: Machine washable

Tab details to wrist

Six button front SHOP NOW

05 Women’s Short Sleeve Rib Dress from $25 at Big W This versatile dress mirrors Meghan Markle’s love for simple yet elegant pieces, perfect for both casual outings and more polished looks. It’s an easy wardrobe staple that can be dressed up with accessories or kept casual for everyday wear. Sizes: 6-18 Colours: Black and Burgundy Materials: Cotton/Polyester/Elastane (exclusive of trims) Key features: Rib fabric

Round neck

Short sleeves SHOP NOW

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.