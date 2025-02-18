Meghan Markle has taken to Instagram to confirm the rather surprising news that she has renamed her new lifestyle brand.

It was revealed in March 2024 that American Riviera Orchard was on the horizon, however the Duchess of Sussex has now decided to rebrand the business to As Ever.

“Cat’s out of the bag,” Meghan said in a video uploaded to her recently-launched Instagram account. “I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long.

The Duchess continued, “In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for, and also my business, which I think there’s been a lot of curiosity about.

“Last year, I thought, you know what? American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name. It’s my neighbourhood. It’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area. Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge.

“I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever. As ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do, and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can.

“So as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first. Of course there will be fruit preserves. I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam, but there’s so many more products that I just love that I use in my home, and now it’s time to share it with you, so I can’t wait for you to see it,” she concluded the video.

The website’s homepage features a rare photo of Princess Lilibet. (Credit: As Ever)

WHAT IS AS EVER BY MEGHAN MARKLE?

Alongside her video, Meghan provided some further insights into her new brand via her caption.

“Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.

“‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always’. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me.

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.

“I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love…”

If she still intends to follow in the same direction as American Riviera Orchard, it’s likely As Ever will sell home decor, tableware, drinkware, kitchen linens, edible treats, cookbooks, cosmetics, yoga gear, pet accessories and more.

The brand also aligns with her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which celebrates cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship.

Stay tuned for more updates!

