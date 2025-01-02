Years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed an AU$150 million deal with Netflix, Meghan Markle’s new cooking series is finally about to hit screens.

Titled With Love, Meghan, the show will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship.”

Meghan is passionate about food. (Image: Netflix)

MEGHAN MARKLE’S NEW NETFLIX COOKING SHOW

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle’s, 42, company Archewell Productions have created two non-fiction television shows for Netflix – one about each of their passions.

From royalty to recipes, Meghan Markle will soon be returning to our screens with her new cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

According to the streaming giant, the series will, “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

And as a ‘celebration of friendship’, the trailer teased that we’ll see some star-studded guest appearances across the series. Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters and Abigail Spencer are just a few names we can expect to see on the show.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, 15 January 2025.

When announcing the show, Meghan took to her newly created Instagram account to drop the trailer. She captioned the post, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

It is no secret the Duchess’ passions lay in the kitchen with her former personal blog, The Tig, well documenting her love of food.

The Duchess of Sussex also has a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which focuses on food and food-related products including preserved spreads, kitchenware and cookbooks, so this new show ties in perfectly with her new business.

Prince Harry is an avid polo fan. (Image: Getty)

PRINCE HARRY’S POLO DOCUMENTARY

Meanwhile, the other series the Sussexes have released is one Prince Harry is particularly interested in.

Titled POLO, the series aims to “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” – a sport that Harry has played for decades.

The Duke often participates in charity polo matches, including a fundraiser for a charity he co-founded in 2006, Sentebale, aimed at helping children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in Africa.

According to a statement, “known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

Both Harry and Meghan served as producers on the series which was filmed primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Florida, which took place in April 2024.

The show officially premiered on Netflix on 10 December 2024

Meghan presented the Royal Salute Polo Challenge trophy to her husband on 12 April after his team won at the U.S. Open Championship. (Image: Getty)

HARRY & MEGHAN’S NETFLIX DEAL

Back in February 2024, the Chief Content Officer of Netflix spoke at the Next on Netflix event and confirmed that Meghan and Harry had several projects in development.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg],” they said, according to HELLO! magazine.

“And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multiyear deal with Netflix following their departure from the United Kingdom and their royal duties in 2020, and thus far they have released their intimate docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Live to Lead series and the Heart of Invictus docuseries on the streaming platform.

It was also confirmed in August 2023 that their production company Archewell Productions would be adapting Meet Me at the Lake, a romance novel by Carley Fortune, into a film.

