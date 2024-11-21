Following the resurgence of Suits which smashed streaming records, many of its cast members have reunited and now an upcoming spin-off series is on the way.

Despite concluding in 2019 after a stellar nine seasons, Suits regained popularity in 2023 after being added to Netflix – plus British royal Meghan Markle’s starring role evidently boosted its popularity.

The Suits cast will reunite in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

For the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Patrick J Adams and Gabriel Macht co-presented at the event on January 8, 2024, before taking a stunning group shot with fellow co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

At the Award ceremony, Patrick revealed to E! News he would be open to a spin-off series with Meghan Markle who he described as a “fantastic actress.”

“I think Meghan is a fantastic actress. We’d be lucky to have her back in the industry,” he said. “Let’s go, I’d do it. I’m ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle.”

While the reunion was a “thrilling” for all the cast members who have been excitedly texting one another, Gina admitted in an interview with Variety not every cast member could join.

“We don’t have [Meghan’s] phone number,” Gina said. “We simply don’t. So she’ll see and watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

A mini Suits reunion at the 2024 Golden Globes. (Credit: Getty)

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony wasn’t the only Suits reunion this year as a five-year anniversary panel took place at the 2024 ATX TV Festival in Austin Texas, which ran between May 30 and June 2.

The panel was comprised of creator Aaron Korsh, along with Suits stars Sarah Rafferty (played Donna Paulsen); Patrick J Adams (played Mike Ross) and Dule Hill (played Alex Williams), Amanda Schull (played Katrina Bennett) and Abigail Spencer (played Dana Scott).

Unfortunately, Gabriel Macht who played the charming and successful Harvey Specter, and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who portrayed Rachel Zane were not in attendance – despite fans wishes.

At the time of the shows increased popularity Meghan called it’s resurgence “wild”.

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time,” she said at Variety’s Power of Women event.

The Duchess admitted she had “no idea” why the show had resurged so long after its final episode.

“It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days. So that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting,” she said.

Will Meghan Markle appear at the Suits reunion? (Credit: Getty)

Meghan did however have a minor reunion in late April with Abigail. The pair came together to promote a collection t-shirts designed to raise money for ‘Alliance of Moms’ – a community who hopes to “build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care.”

Meanwhile Gabriel, who starred in all 134 episodes, admitted he wanted to “move on” following the Suits finale.

“I know that I need to take some time off, and I know I need to invest my energy and my focus and my creativity elsewhere from Suits. […] I’ve spent a lot of time playing this guy, and I think we did right by him, so maybe it’s time to move on,” he told TV Insider.

Despite this, Gabriel has confirmed in a post to Instagram on November that he would be returning to the office as Harvey in the spin-off, Suits: L.A.

“When an old friend is in need… it’s time to take care of things and make those very ‘things’ right,” he wrote.

According to Deadline, Gabriel will feature in three episodes of the upcoming season.

