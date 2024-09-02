Things seem to be getting serious for actor Brad Pitt, 60, and his jewellery executive girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 34.

The pair recently went red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Brad’s upcoming film, Wolfs.

The pair hard-launched their relationship on 1 September 2024. (Image: Getty)

Prior to their red carpet appearance, the couple attended the British Grand Prix in England hand-in-hand amid reports that they had recently moved in together.

Brad and Ines have reportedly been in a relationship for almost two years now, and the pair were first linked in November 2022.

At the time, a source told people that they had already “been dating for a few months”.

Ines and Brad at the 2024 British Grand Prix. (Image: Getty)

Prior to her relationship with Brad, Ines was married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.

But who exactly is Ines de Ramon? Below we detail everything to know about Brad Pitt’s girlfriend.

As aforementioned, Ines works as a jewellery executive, having graduated from university with a degree in business administration in 2013.

She currently works as the head of wholesale for Anita Ko Jewellery – a Los Angeles based brand.

The 34-year-old also speaks multiple languages including English, French, German and Italian.

It’s believed that Ines may come from Switzerland, as she attended the University of Geneva for her studies.

Ines with her ex-husband Paul Wesley. (Image: Getty)

Following her three year marriage to Paul Wesley – which ended in September 2022 – Ines and Brad were first spotted backstage at a Bono concert in November 2022.

A source close to the designer told PEOPLE that the now-couple “met through a mutual friend” and that Brad was “really into” her.

The pair went public in December that same year when the actor took Ines to the L.A. premiere of his film Babylon.

In February 2024, it was revealed to PEOPLE that Ines had moved into Brad’s home in Los Angeles.

“It’s pretty recent,” the source said at the time. “They are going very strong and she is happier than ever.”

The couple have continued to attend public events together, and most recently appeared at the British Grand Prix while holding hands in July 2024.

Brad Pitt has had a string of very high profile relationships in the past, namely his marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, but sources have alleged that he is as happy as ever in his current relationship.

“Things have been amazing since they moved in together,” an insider shared following the couple’s appearance at the British Grand Prix. “It’s more of a serious relationship than just dating.

“Brad loves so many things about her. She’s great for him.”