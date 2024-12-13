Robert Irwin girlfriend rumours have been sparked, with images of him getting cosy with a beautiful brunette at Sydney Airport surfacing.

The I’m A Celeb… host was spotted arriving with his mother Terri and the beautiful young woman, who appears to be his Australia Zoo co-worker Charlotte Briggs.

Could Robert be officially off the market? (Image: Media Mode)

Robert, who is known for taking photos of the paparazzi while they take photos of him, didn’t once have his iPhone at the ready on this occasion. He seemed far too preoccupied with Charlotte to even notice they were there.

The pair reportedly checked into a luxury hotel in the city. And later, Robert and Charlotte were also seen heading to Ten studios together, where he was due to co-host The Project.

Could it be Robert, the beloved zookeeper and son of Aussie icon Steve Irwin, is officially off the market?

ROBERT IRWIN GIRLFRIEND TIMELINE

It has been five months since Robert split from Rorie Buckey, with the young couple announcing their break-up on Instagram. “We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths,” they said.

The comments were flooded with Australian celebrities congratulating the young couple, including Magda Szubanski commenting “nawww” and of course, his older sister Bindi Irwin supporting the relationship with “love you both!”

Robert and Rorie continued their “journeys on different paths” much to the dismay of fans. (Image: Instagram)

After the split, Irwin fans noticed Rorie, who’s the late Heath Ledger’s niece, had been “wiped” from Robert’s social media page.

Before Rorie, when he was 13, Robert sweetly fell in ‘puppy love’ over fellow wildlife lover 14-year-old Tess Poyner. It was rumoured the young couple met at the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year awards in Adelaide.

Robert even invited her to stay with him for a week at Australia Zoo, just like Bindi did with Chandler in the early days of their romance.

Robert and Tess were super cute on their ‘date’ at Australia Zoo. (Image: Instagram)

And proud Robert couldn’t wait to play tour guide as he introduced Tess to the place he values most in all the world – and his favourite animals from green tree snakes to koalas, giraffes and water dragons.

“I had so much fun with the best photographer, herper and buggy driver on the planet! @robertirwinphotography Thank you so much for such an amazing week,” Tess cooed on Instagram, finishing off her message with a heart emoji.

Lovestruck Robert was quick to return the compliment, saying, “Thank you so much for such an awesome adventure. I had a great time!”

