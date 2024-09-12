It’s been 18 years since Australian legend Steve Irwin tragically died in an accident that shook the nation to its core.

Steve’s legacy lives on in his children, Bindi and Bob and now his granddaughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell who was born in March 2021.

Steve found the love of his life in Terri (nee Raines), who after eight months of dating, he married in June 1992.

“We got 14 years of marriage; we had the best most fantastic adventurous wonderful life that you could imagine,” Terri said of their time together.

Steve and Terri Irwin were married for 14 years before his untimely death in 2006. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

CLOSER THAN EVER

In 2019, Terri told the Australian Women’s Weekly that her late husband’s death in 2006 drew their family closer together and strengthened their bonds.

“We communicate well, and I think it’s a natural effect of losing Steve. I think we became closer and stronger as a family and we have developed this awareness that allows us to truly value the people closest to us even more than we already did,” she shared.

“It’s sad that it takes a tragedy such as Steve’s death to amp that up in your life, but it does make you want to live every day to the fullest and appreciate the people you love. I’m the first to admit that I can be a little overwhelming sometimes, but I have a saying that I think is very true. It’s that the meaning of life is unconditional love and that’s what we have for each other.”

She continues to share memories of them together and spread his love across the world.

Even in 2024, Terri embarrassed her son after a fan confessed they have a tattoo dedicated to Steve in which Terri replied, “It seems like there’s more than one person who has a tattoo of Steve and I was really impressed because I don’t have a tattoo of Steve.”

“I have a tattoo that says ‘Steve was here’. I don’t think I can show it to you.”

As for her grief, well, in a recent interview on the Wiggle Talk podcast in September 2024, Terri says it’s her “companion”.

“When they say time heals all wounds, it doesn’t. But, eventually, it changes. And it walks next to you,” she explained.

“It’s always there. And you have to acknowledge your grief, but it’s a companion rather than an all-consuming feeling.”

For others who may be going through a similar journey of loss, Terri kindly expressed: “You’re going to be okay. And your kids will be okay. And the sun will shine again.

“It may not shine as bright, but it’ll shine again.”

THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME

On what would have been the couple’s 32nd anniversary, 4 June 2024, Terri shared a beautiful tribute to their love on Instagram. Posting a throwback picture of herself, holding a baby kangaroo with Steve, smiling with his arm around her, the two definitely had something special.

Terri shares a touching Instagram post for what would’ve been the couple’s 32nd anniversary. (Image: Instagram)

Terri captions the photo, “It was 32 years ago today that Steve & I said “I do” and began the adventure of a lifetime!”

To celebrate their everlasting love, and their incredible life’s work, we take a look at Steve and Terri’s relationship in pictures.

STEVE & TERRI’S RELATIONSHIP IN PICTURES

Terri and Steve were married in June 1992. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

“I found Steve’s passion for wildlife and willingness to lay his life on the line so exciting,” says Terri. (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

In 1998, Terri and Steve welcomed their first daughter Bindi Sue Irwin. (Images: Getty) (Credit: (Images: Getty))

“My dad is still very much my mum’s soul mate. And I think that no matter what, mum always says that they’ll always be married,” daughter Bindi has said. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

In 2003, the couple welcomed their son, Robert. Little Bob was just three years old when his dad lost his life. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

Steve passed down his love of animals to his children. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

Steve’s oldest daughter Bindi says her dad is “always in our hearts.” (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

Steve and Terri took their little family everywhere they went. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

While Steve loved his reptiles, he loved Terri a whole lot more. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

Now, Bindi and Bob take every opportunity to pay tribute to their heroes, their mum and dad. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

“Soul mates. Forever. Happy Anniversary to my incredible parents. I love you so much,” gushed Bindi on her parents’ anniversary in 2018. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))