After welcoming their daughter on March 25, 2021 Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are experiencing the joys of first-time parenthood and taking their fans along for the ride.
The smitten parents couldn’t be more in love with their first child, who they named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.
In a beautiful touch, Grace arrived on the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary.
“March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” Bindi Irwin, mused of her daughter’s birth.
“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”
Meanwhile, former professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell beamed: “After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️.”
Reflecting on her first week of motherhood, Bindi said it was “filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love”.
Now she’s been a mum for over a year, we can safely say Bindi has taken to parenthood like a duck to water and is loving every minute of it.
Bindi reveals beautiful the reasoning behind her daughter’s four names, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.
She explained that Grace was the name of her great-grandmother and the name runs in Chandler’s family as well.
Bindi went on to explain, “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad.”
Bindi’s parents, Steve and Terri Irwin started a charity named Wildlife Warriors so the name, ‘Warrior’ is symbolic of that.
“I think about how much meaning and love was poured into naming the most important part of our lives, our gorgeous Grace.”
To celebrate Bindi and Chandler’s parenthood journey, we’re opening up the Irwin family album and looking at every single adorable photo of Grace.
Bindi and Chandler shared this adorable photo of Grace celebrating her fourth birthday in March 2025!
Little Grace is living up to the Wildlife Warrior legacy as she spent a morning with dad at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. From treating her toy whale to holding a real life joey.
“It’s incredible watching her connect and show empathy towards every species,” Chandler wrote on Instagram. “Our thoughtful veterinarian in the making! ❤️ P.S. Thank you to the vets and nurses for helping make her morning so magical. Best team in the world!”
What an adorable little wildlife warrior Grace makes!
“Grace’s PURE HAPPINESS every time she gets to pat a koala. May we all get to experience this much joy in our lives. ❤️,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.
“Grace Warrior, If one day you come across this post – I want you to know that being your mama is the BEST. And I love you with all my heart, forever. I have loved every adventure we’ve shared and I can’t wait for many more to come,” Bindi said in a tribute to her daughter. We’re not crying, you are.
Little Grace spending time with her grandparents on Christmas Day 2023.
Bindi, Chandler and Grace spent some time in the U.S, visiting the Powell family. Bindi recently uploaded some photos of them from their trip to Disney World in Florida. “Florida holiday 💛 Time with @chandlerpowell’s wonderful family and Disney magic. All the love in the world,” Bindi wrote in a post.
On Thanksgiving 2023, Chandler shared this wholesome family photo via Instagram, captioning the post “So much to be thankful for ❤️”.
“Life is sweeter spent with my girls.” Chandler shared on his Instagram.
“Pure JOY. Dada and Funcle,” shared Bindi
We can’t get over how cute Grace’s hiking outfit is!
Grace having a laugh with her mum.
Bindi shared this adorable comparison shot of her and daughter Grace.
Grace fully immersed herself in the Disneyland experience, sporting an adorable Minnie Mouse princess dress.
It’s hard being the fun uncle. Robert would know all about it!
The smallest member of the Wildlife Warrior turning two! To celebrate the special day, Bindi and Chandler organised a Garden themed birthday party.
Grace must love pugs, look at the birthday hat!
Little Grace is already donning Khaki!
“Family who wear khaki together, stay together,” Robert wrote.
“My favourite days,” Robert wrote alongside this beautiful family photo.
Chandler posted this photo of Grace learning how to surf as a birthday post for his brother-in-law Robert. The caption alongside it was heart-warming, with Chandler writing “Happy Birthday to my brother-in-law and Grace’s Funcle, @robertirwinphotography. You make the most of every day and find the fun in everything we do! Thank you for the one million laughs over the years. I feel lucky to call you my brother and friend. Here’s to more awesome adventures and epic waves caught together in the many years to come.”
Khaki is definitely their colour!
“Swipe to see what getting ready for the #SteveIrwinGala looked like for our family… 🐊 Such an extraordinary night celebrating Dad’s legacy and raising funds for @wildlifewarriorsworldwide.” – Bindi wrote on Instagram
”Happy birthday to one of the best blokes around – always unwaveringly positive and kind, and the absolute radest of Dads. Grace is a lucky kid to have your energy, fun and steadfast loyalty guiding her through life. Good on ya @chandlerpowell, here’s to many more of the best times,” Rob Irwin wrote for his brother in laws birthday.
A family photo!
Grace will be growing up with a litter of wild friends!
Bindi celebrated her 24th birthday with her baby girl by her side – and a new hairdo! In a tribute to her 24th year, Bindi wrote: “My darling daughter [gave me] the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness (and bubbles, which are the same thing to her) with an open heart.”
“Our beautiful daughter is blessed beyond measure to have all the love in the world from my sweet mama. ❤️”
Chandler was in dad-mode while on holidays.
On March 25, 2022, Grace celebrated her milestone first birthday surrounded by her family (and fury friends) at Australia Zoo.
Bindi, 23, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to her daughter, writing: “Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person.
“Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️”
Chandler also shared a sweet message to Grace to mark her first birthday, writing: “It’s been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you’ve been with us forever.”
Every night the family take a walk around Australia Zoo, sometimes with Uncle Robert in tow.
Terri and Grace
Quality time with Bunny – see where the origin for Terri Irwin’s grandma nickname came from here.
The girl’s got moves! Grace gave “da” Chandler a tiny kick to the face before she was treated to seeing her first ever Christmas tree – watch her adorable reaction in the clip below.
Can you believe little Grace is seven months old? Bindi celebrated her daughter’s milestone with this adorable picture of Grace sticking her tongue out for the camera.
Bindi Irwin
While Chandler was in a meeting, his doting wife sent him this adorable picture from her day with little Grace.
“My girls sent me this photo while I was in a Zoo meeting. It absolutely made my day, and I hope it makes yours too. These two always put a smile on my face😂❤️,” he proudly wrote.
How does Grace just keep getting cuter? Bindi shared this darling snap of her daughter with the fitting caption: “My little ray of sunshine. 🌈🦒🐰🌸”
All tuckered out after her first big family holiday, Grace cuddled up for a nap in her mum’s arms on the flight home. Bindi wrote: “Beyond proud of our girl. She was happy and smiling the entire time and enjoyed all the snuggles.”
Let the matching outfits begin! “Dad and daughter khakis,” Chandler penned next to this snap of the duo in their iconic Australia Zoo khakis.
Born on her parents’ one-year wedding anniversary, March 25th, Bindi explained of her daughter’s sentimental name: “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”
Bindi’s little brother Robert Irwin is a total natural when it comes to his uncle duties.
“Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace ❤️,” Rob beamed of his new niece.