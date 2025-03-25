After welcoming their daughter on March 25, 2021 Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are experiencing the joys of first-time parenthood and taking their fans along for the ride.

Advertisement

The smitten parents couldn’t be more in love with their first child, who they named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

In a beautiful touch, Grace arrived on the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary.

“March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” Bindi Irwin, mused of her daughter’s birth.

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Advertisement

Want your own fairytale romance? For a limited time, enjoy 20% off an eharmony subscription!

Bindi Irwin and her adorable little girl, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, former professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell beamed: “After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home❤️.”

Reflecting on her first week of motherhood, Bindi said it was “filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love”.

Advertisement

Now she’s been a mum for over a year, we can safely say Bindi has taken to parenthood like a duck to water and is loving every minute of it.

Loading the player...

Bindi reveals beautiful the reasoning behind her daughter’s four names, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

She explained that Grace was the name of her great-grandmother and the name runs in Chandler’s family as well.

Bindi went on to explain, “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad.”

Advertisement

Bindi’s parents, Steve and Terri Irwin started a charity named Wildlife Warriors so the name, ‘Warrior’ is symbolic of that.

“I think about how much meaning and love was poured into naming the most important part of our lives, our gorgeous Grace.”

To celebrate Bindi and Chandler’s parenthood journey, we’re opening up the Irwin family album and looking at every single adorable photo of Grace.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use