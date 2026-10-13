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The best vitamin brands to help you unlock your inner glow

A daily dose of confidence and vitality.
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As women, we deserve to radiate confidence and energy and feel our best every day, but that doesn’t always come naturally. That is why there is no shame in introducing vitamins to our daily routine to help us tap into that inner glow.

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Not all vitamins are created equal. This is why we have done the hard work for you and found the best vitamin brands to introduce to your diet if you’re on the hunt for something more.

Want to shop some of the best vitamin brands Australia has to offer? Read on to find our picks.

The best vitamin brands to shop in Australia

Ensure to read the label of any vitamins or supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

Blackmores

Always read the label and follow directions for use

Blackmores, one of Australia’s top natural health companies, has been a big player in the industry since way back in 1906. They’re all about natural health and inspiring individuals to take charge of their well-being. Their products and services are high quality and highly tested, offering an easy and down-to-earth approach to staying healthy.

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JSHealth Vitamins

Always read the label and follow directions for use

Known for their passion for creating products designed to support a variety of health goals with women in mind, JSHealth have a range of vitamins and supplements to try adding to your diet to target a range of concerns. Made with high-quality ingredients, these vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free vitamins are free from artificial colours, flavours, and preservatives.

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Swisse

Always read the label and follow directions for use

Swisse Vitamins is an Aussie brand known for its premium quality vitamins and supplements, promoting optimal health and vitality. With scientifically-backed formulations, their extensive range supports various aspects of well-being, from immune function to cognitive health.

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Nature’s Own

Always read the label and follow directions for use

Nature’s Own is a trusted brand rooted in a strong commitment to natural health and wellness. They aim to harness the power of nature’s ingredients to create products that promote overall well-being. With rigorous testing processes and a genuine passion for holistic wellness, it’s a go-to brand for quality vitamins.

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Thorne

Always read the label and follow directions for use

Known for their scientific approach to wellness, Thorne partners with world-class clinical research teams to ensure their products fit the bill. They have a wide array of products from multivitamins to antioxidants and products to target cognitive, digestive or joint health. There are endless options to find the right vitamin to suit your needs.

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NaturoBest

Always read the label and follow directions for use

NaturoBest is a prenatal and preconception supplement range that was born out of a desire to supply high-quality supplements that help support pregnant women and maximise the health potential of their babies. All formulas are Vegan Australia Certified and ultra-low in excipients.

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NOW Foods

Always read the label and follow directions for use

A family-run business, NOW Foods strives to create natural products that actually work to boost your health, using clean ingredients – they have a range of vitamins, minerals and alternative formulas to try for yourself. They have a rigorous testing process to ensure they are providing the best of the best.

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What is the best vitamin to take?

This really depends on what you need to support in your diet. However, below are some of the most common vitamins you could introduce into your daily routine, and some of their many benefits.

  • Vitamin C: Known for its immune-boosting properties, vitamin C supports the body’s natural defence system and promotes overall well-being. It also aids in collagen production which is great for skin and acts as an antioxidant.
  • Vitamin D: Often referred to as the “sunshine vitamin”, vitamin D is crucial for bone health, as it helps the body absorb calcium. It also plays a role in immune function and mood regulation.
  • B Vitamins: The B vitamin complex includes essential nutrients such as B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6 (pyridoxine), B7 (biotin), B9 (folate), and B12 (cobalamin). B vitamins are involved in various bodily functions, including energy production, brain health, and metabolism.
  • Vitamin A: Vitamin A helps to support vision health, immune function, and skin health; it is a powerful antioxidant that also plays a role in cell growth and development.
  • Vitamin E: Another powerful antioxidant, vitamin E helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. It also supports skin health, promotes a healthy immune system, and contributes to heart health.
  • Omega-3 Fatty Acids: While not vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA found in fish oil, are essential for heart and brain health, they can be obtained through diet or supplementation.

Ensure to read the label of any vitamins or supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

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Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

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