Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have become one of Australia’s favourite couples, and their love story is nothing short of beautiful.

Here, we take a look back at their romance.

The couple first went public about their relationship in 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

WHO IS BINDI IRWIN’S HUSBAND?

Chandler Powell is a wakeboard champion and in 2013 he was in Australia for a competition when he visited Australia Zoo as a regular tourist. It just so happened that Bindi was leading the private tour that day, and the pair apparently clicked instantly. The rest is history.

In many ways Bindi and Chandler’s relationship is very similar to that of her parents’, Terri and Steve Irwin. Chandler is American, just like Bindi’s mum, and the pair met at Australia Zoo, as did Terri and Steve many years earlier.

They dated quietly for the first few years until they made their relationship public in 2015 and decided to not rush things, maintaining a long-distance relationship for three years before Chandler moved to the Sunshine Coast to work at Australia Zoo with Bindi and her family.

Bindi and Chandler shared news of their engagement with a close-up picture of her ring. (Credit: Instagram)

A ROMANTIC PROPOSAL

Chandler proposed on the night of Bindi’s 21st birthday party, 24 July 2019.

Bindi shared the exciting news via Instagram, posting a photo of the couple with her stunning ring at centre-stage, along with the caption, “July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin (19) was aware of the surprise proposal and was hiding behind some trees to capture photos of the couple, creating memories that will last them a lifetime.

The couple tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony amid the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

TYING THE KNOT

In 2020, Bindi and Chandler were ready for their huge wedding celebration, but the coronavirus restrictions meant that their big plans were unable to go ahead. Their original guestlist, comprising 200 people, turned into a very intimate family-only ceremony.

The couple opted to tie-the-knot on the original date as planned (25 March 2020) rather than postponing.

Robert walked Bindi down the aisle in front of Terri as well as Steve’s best friend, Wes Mannion, and a photo of Steve was also displayed on an easel, watching over the ceremony. The pair of course tied-the-knot at their favourite place, in the gardens of Australia Zoo.

Both Bindi and Chandler shared some insights into the newly-wed’s day via their social media pages, with Chandler stating “We’re finally married! ❤️ Today, March 25, 2020, marks the most amazing day of my life. I married my best friend. After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo”.

Bindi’s younger brother, Robert, walked her down the aisle on her big day. (Credit: Instagram)

A FAMILY OF THEIR OWN

On 11th August 2020, Bindi and Chandler shared the exciting news that they were expecting a baby via Instagram.

The newly-weds posted an adorable photo of them with a tiny Australia Zoo shirt, along with the caption “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. […] Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️”.

The pair shared the exciting news that they were expecting a baby.(Credit: Instagram)

It was later revealed that they were expecting a daughter, and on 25th March 2021 (the couple’s first wedding anniversary), Bindi gave birth to a healthy baby girl, named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Bindi revealed their daughter’s name via Instagram, saying “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad” .

Since then, Bindi and Chandler have shared many photos of their beautiful daughter, Grace (now 2), and seem to be enjoying life as a family of three.

They welcomed their daughter, Grace Powell, on their first wedding anniversary. (Credit: Instagram)

