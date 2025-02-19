Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Celebs spotted down under: Big names turn heads in Australia

Keep your eyes peeled!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
annabel lane
Loading the player...

Celeb-spotting may be more common in LA but as of late A-Listers are jet-setting to Australia for respective events.

Advertisement

Some celeb hotspots may surprise you like Zendaya in 2024 thrifting in Sydney during her Challengers promotion, or some not so surprising, like Kourtney Kardashian at the beautiful Mimi’s in Coogee.

Always keep your eyes peeled as you never know what member of Hollywood royalty could be dining next to you.

Read on to find out which stars are currently frequenting Aussie streets.

Courtney Cox
(Credit: Getty)

Courtney Cox

60-year-old Friends star, Courtney Cox landed in Sydney on February 18 with her daughter Coco Arquette.

Spotted at a Sydney beach, the pair seemed to be enjoying some sunshine with some mother-daughter time.

Isla Fisher
(Credit: Getty)

Isla Fisher

Australian royalty, Isla Fisher has returned to her home country to film her new movie Spa Weekend on the Gold Coast.

The 49-year-old was spotted running over lines with co-star Leslie Mann. Isla had previously sold her $1 million Woollahra, Sydney home in late 2024.

Charlize Theron
(Credit: Getty)

Charlize Theron

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron was spotted arriving in Sydney on January 27. According to news.com, the 49-year-old is here shooting her upcoming Netflix film Apex alongside Welsh actor Taron Egerton.

Billie Eilish
(Credit: Getty)

Billie Eilish

Grammy-winning star, Billie Eilish, has been seen in Australia ahead of her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour.

The 23-year-old arrived in Melbourne incognito.

Advertisement
Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger

Following the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Renée attended an event at the Park Hyatt Sydney on February 10.

Advertisement
annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement