Celeb-spotting may be more common in LA but as of late A-Listers are jet-setting to Australia for respective events.
Some celeb hotspots may surprise you like Zendaya in 2024 thrifting in Sydney during her Challengers promotion, or some not so surprising, like Kourtney Kardashian at the beautiful Mimi’s in Coogee.
Always keep your eyes peeled as you never know what member of Hollywood royalty could be dining next to you.
Read on to find out which stars are currently frequenting Aussie streets.
Courtney Cox
60-year-old Friends star, Courtney Cox landed in Sydney on February 18 with her daughter Coco Arquette.
Spotted at a Sydney beach, the pair seemed to be enjoying some sunshine with some mother-daughter time.
Isla Fisher
Australian royalty, Isla Fisher has returned to her home country to film her new movie Spa Weekend on the Gold Coast.
The 49-year-old was spotted running over lines with co-star Leslie Mann. Isla had previously sold her $1 million Woollahra, Sydney home in late 2024.
Charlize Theron
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron was spotted arriving in Sydney on January 27. According to news.com, the 49-year-old is here shooting her upcoming Netflix film Apex alongside Welsh actor Taron Egerton.
Billie Eilish
Grammy-winning star, Billie Eilish, has been seen in Australia ahead of her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour.
The 23-year-old arrived in Melbourne incognito.
Renée Zellweger
Following the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Renée attended an event at the Park Hyatt Sydney on February 10.