Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were one of the most iconic couples of the 1990s.

Their romance may not have gone the distance, but during their relationship they welcomed two children together.

(Credit: Getty)

In 1995, actress Pamela Anderson and musician Tommy Lee embarked on a whirlwind romance, marrying just four days after meeting.

Their marriage lasted three years, during which they welcomed two children into the world.

Despite their relationship not working out, the pair still “check in, every once in a while.”

“Tommy is the father of my kids and I’m forever grateful,” she wrote in her memoir, Love, Pamela.

“I had beautiful children with him,” she added. “My kids are grateful to be born out of true love.”

She continued, “Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”

But what are their sons up to now? Here’s everything to know about Brandon and Dylan Lee.

(Credit: Getty)

BRANDON THOMAS LEE

Pamela Anderson’s first child, Brandon Thomas Lee, was born on 5 June 1996.

Like his mother, Brandon has started a career in the entertainment industry and is both an actor and a producer.

The 28-year-old has appeared in films such as Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Cosmic Sin, and also starred in the reality series The Hills: New Beginnings.

Brandon also co-produced his mother’s Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, which was released in 2023 and received two Emmy nominations.

Speaking about the project, the producer told People, “I basically wanted to bring to light the human that she is, the Pamela that nobody knew. People will come up to her and say things like, ‘I used to not like you, I used to think you did all this stuff for fame and personal gain, but I like you. You’re a real person.’

“To know that a film, telling a story, can have a real impact on someone’s life, that’s the real payoff.”

He has continued working with his mother, serving as executive producer on The Last Showgirl, which has been met with wide critical praise and various award nominations.

Additionally, Brandon launched his own clothing line in 2021 called Swingers Club, which was inspired by retro golf wear.

As for his love life, Brandon has been linked to a variety of other recognisable names such as Bella Thorne, Kathryn Newton and Daniella Beckerman, and is currently in a relationship with model and influencer Lily Easton.

(Credit: Getty)

DYLAN JAGGER LEE

Pamela Anderson’s second and youngest child, Dylan Jagger Lee, was born on 29 December 1997 and is currently 26 years old.

He too has followed in his parents’ footsteps, and is both a model and a musician.

Dylan began his modelling career in 2016 when he walked the runway in a Saint Laurent show.

Since then, he has continued to work with a variety of notable brands including Hugo Boss, Coach, Armani Exchange, Dolce & Gabbana and Acne Studios.

The 26-year-old has also featured in magazines such as Vogue, GQ Russia, NYLON, W, Interview, VMAN and Wonderland.

In addition to his modelling career, Dylan was also previously in a band called Midnight Kids. However, he departed in 2021 as he was “moving in a different musical direction.” He has since started a new band called Jardin Du Son.

Speaking about his personality, Pamela told People that her youngest son is “more introspective, more Zen” than his brother, Brandon.

She also gushed over him on his most recent birthday, sharing, “I’m so grateful and proud of all you are. A romantic soul, courageous, patient and kind … Blessed with a unique beauty, talent, style and groove. A smile that brightens every room.”

