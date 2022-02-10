Lance “Buddy” Franklin and wife Jesinta Franklin may be one of Australia’s golden couples, but their romance almost didn’t happen.

Advertisement

These days the pair are husband and wife with two beautiful children and they have recently marked five years of marriage, after tying the knot back in 2016.

Mr and Mrs Franklin spend most of their time enjoying life as new parents while they navigate the ins and outs of having two kids under two in their home.

But when Buddy first approached model Jesinta in 2012 hoping for a date, she wasn’t sold on the AFL star.

Thankfully, she changed her tune and the couple became an item, dating for almost four years before they made it official and tied the knot in 2016.

Advertisement

From the early days of their romance, to Jesinta supporting Buddy through his mental health struggles, and becoming parents, it’s been an amazing journey.

In honour of their wedding anniversary, we’re looking back on some of the best moments in the Franklin’s relationship over the years.

Want to find your own fairytale romance? Sign up to eharmony today

Advertisement

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine! Huge savings plus FREE home delivery Subscribe TODAY