While many people in the public eye only share their life’s highlight reel on Instagram, some celebrities opt to show both the good and the bad on their socials.
One authentic voice is Jesinta Franklin, who has been open with fans about the tougher side of parenting while also making sure to celebrate rewarding moments like tiny shoes, baby clothes and cuddles.
Her Instagram page is a refreshing and relatable place for mothers to feel validated during times when life seems out of control because the house is a mess, your kid is crying, and all you want is a nap.
In 2020 Jesinta welcomed her first child with her AFL star husband Lance “Buddy” Franklin, an adorable baby girl sweetly named Tallulah. A year later their second child arrived, a son called Rocky. Her tribe will expand once more in 2025, as Tullulah and Rocky will get a “baby brother or sister for Christmas.”
“Our hearts are full and yet, we share this news with deep sensitivity. I know that announcements like this can be incredibly hard for those who are walking the path of infertility or loss. My heart is with you, always 🤍,” she captioned on Instagram.
In an interview with Body and Soul, Jesinta shared some sage advice about navigating feeling like you aren’t doing enough as a mother.
“I just wanted to do everything so right. You’re going to do things that aren’t quite right and some things that are amazing. But you don’t have to get it right all the time,” shared the mum of two.
In celebration of the joys and trials of parenthood, here are some of most heartwarming and relatable moments that Jesinta has shared.
On June 17, 2025, Jesinta shared a video of her shadow, featuring her growing belly and her two kids, to announce her third child.
“The most beautiful surprise of all,” she wrote.
Jesinta posted this in January 2023, writing “Holiday’s are over. Pre-season officially starts … @buddy_franklin23. 19th season here we come 🤍🤍 We love you x”
This cute snap was posted as a tribute to son Rocky – “Our little Rocky boy🚀 obsessed with you and all the cuddles and surprise little kisses I get from you every day.” – was what Jesinta captioned the photo.
A beautiful moment captured of Jesinta on the beach with her two wee ones.
Jesinta posted this image following the Sydney Swans loss at the AFL 2022 Grand Finale.
She captioned it: “Thanks to everyone for all of your beautiful messages of support over the last week. Not the result we had all dreamed of, however, it’s not lost on me how special (and hard) it was to have made it to this point. Win, lose or draw we are always so proud of you @buddy_franklin23 ♥️🤍 The last week has been filled with very special moments with Lulu, Rocky and our families that we will truly cherish forever. Congrats to the Cats, the families and fans on a great win. Footy can be tough but my gosh it has brought us a lot of joy over the years too, a bit of heartbreak and disappointment is all part of it. Love our @sydneyswans fam and fans we feel very lucky to be on this journey with such a great group of people, it’s what makes everything worth it. Lots of love ❤️”
Jesinta made the most of a day off ahead of Buddy’s AFL grand final, enjoying a day out with him and son Rocky. Father and son were even sporting matching shoes!
In August Jesinta revealed even celebrity mums have to juggle parenting duties with hair appointments. “Chaos!!” she captioned these cute snaps at the hairdresser with Tullulah in tow.
She also took her daughter along as she got her makeup done for a Versace event, where Tullulah and a friend had fun playing with the makeup kit.
Jesinta and husband Buddy have worked hard to make sure thier kids are connected to their Indigenous heritage. In late July Jesinta shared these snaps of Tullulah exploring Gadigal Country and making time for an Indigenous bedtime story.
Tullulah looked gorgeous in her floral puffer jacket and pink pants while she explored the installation.
Little Rocky got up close with the artwork.
The young family played tourists in their own city for the day while visiting Luna Park.
Jes shared pictures from the outing, including these snaps from the ferry, which she captioned, “Adventure day.”
The model shared a precious snap of Buddy playing with Rocky and Tallulah at one of the game stalls. However, in true Jes style, she kept it real by letting her followers know, “We survived Luna park on a weekend with a one and two year old, was a lot.”
“Obsessed with these blonde curls. Exactly like Buddy when he was a bub,” Jesinta captioned this adorable snap of Rocky.
Buddy shared this rare snap of Tullulah laying in a field of windy grass with a single heart as a caption – so sweet.
We’re not sure, but something is telling us Jes didn’t have the best time solo travelling with her one and two-year-olds. After landing, she posted this black-and-white snap and sarcastically quipped, “10/10 would not recommend flying solo with a 1 & 2-year-old (jks, it was totally worth it!).
Like plenty of working mums, Jesinta finds ways to juggle parenthood with her day job as a model, even bringing daughter Tullulah along for hair and makeup before shoots.
The adorable tot then helped out behind the camera while mum was in model mode.
After a day spent jumping in puddles, Jesinta had to deal with that chore every mum knows all too well: muddy laundry. But the star didn’t mind too much, captioning these snps: “So worth it! Remember jumping in puddles as a kid and it just being the best fun ever!?”
The juggle is real! Jesinta snapped this photo with her little girl in the lift before a busy day, captioning the snap “Happy Monday!”
After Jes keenly checked her messages at work, Buddy spent the afternoon with Lulu at Rhyanna Park.
During a trip away for Buddy’s 35th birthday, Jesinta went for a walk with her babies. But the stroll became a workout when her daughter insisted on being held even though Rocky was strapped to Jes’ chest.
The model took a snap of her struggle and captioned it, “1 strapped to me and the other wants to be carried, 24 KGS added to my walk.”
Rocky has grown up a lot, but he still looks tiny in Buddy’s arms.
Jes and Buddy call Tullulah Lulu for short, and it’s the most endearing nickname.
The Franklins went on their first holiday as a family of four, but travelling with two little ones is easier said than done sometimes.
Jesinta revealed: “Our first Family Holiday was so special. I wouldn’t say relaxing (we discovered realllll quick that travelling with young children is not really a break 😂). But we created so many beautiful memories and went on lots of fun adventures.”
Every daughter raids her mum’s wardrobe from time to time and Tullulah started early, Jesinta confessing her little girl is: “Obsessed with dressing up!”
Jesinta cuddling her son is so adorable, and there is nothing sweeter for parents with babies at the end of the day.
Jesinta captioned this sweet moment with her son, “I really need to mop the floors but I am enjoying these post feed cuddles too much 🥰.”
Preparing for a footy match is worlds away from what it use to be like for the couple, but there is no doubt this is more rewarding.
“Game day prep looks a little different in the Franklin household these days and we wouldn’t have it any other way 🤍 We love you @buddy_franklin23 . Great win today @sydneyswans!!,” wrote Jesinta.
This adorable cake was meant to be a “fabulous healthy cake,” but because the Franklins were staying in a serviced apartment, Jesinta had to improvise – and we are sure her daughter Tullulah was ecstatic to have a pink unicorn cake instead of a more health-conscious option.
The model has been candid about her postpartum journey after the birth of her son. She took to Instagram to explain why having a doula helped her.
“Mothers need just as much nurturing, love & care as a newborn, because they too have just been born.’ Grateful to have @upliftedcollective, my post partum doula, by my side during this special time.”
When Jesinta and Buddy attempted to have a family day at the Maritime museum, things didn’t go entirely to plan, as it is often the way toddler and a newborn.
In the end, the family couldn’t finish the whole exhibition, and from this post, it seems the model was well and truly over it, “Me trying my best to stay zen.”
Jesinta has spoken openly about how much her mum, Valerie, has helped inspire her, which has undoubtedly influenced her parenting style.
My mum is my original influencer, the woman who taught me everything I know about beauty and beyond,” Jesinta began.
“Throughout the years my rituals have been instilled by her; she knows a lot about true beauty and has taught me that is the way you hold yourself, the way you treat others, how you treat yourself, the way you love and how you give back. ❤”
Jesinta joked about her postpartum body on Instagram with this black and white selfie paired with the caption, “Can’t wait for the front to catch up to the back. My butt seems to be expanding by the day haha.”
Like any normal person Jesinta gushed over these too cute tiny weeny vans.
“Baby Vans. I can’t deal 🙈🥰,” she captioned the picture.