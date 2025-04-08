Ovarian cancer has a five-year survival rate of 49% and whilst you may not have been directly impacted, statistics show that at this rate, one day you will be.

Close to 1800 women and girls will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year, and with no early detection test, these numbers can get increasingly worse.

Since 2008, Witchery has raised more than $17 million for the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation through the White Shirt Campaign, in the hopes that one day this early detection test can be put in action. 100% of the gross proceeds of every white shirt sold is donated to fund ovarian cancer research.

With a range of influential women ambassadors on board to support the campaign, we can only hope that one day soon, research will allow us to prevent this lethal disease.

Melissa Leong in the Viktoria & Woods x Witchery shirt and jeans. (Credit: Witchery)

EARLY DETECTION FOR OVARIAN CANCER

Ovarian cancer is the most lethal reproductive cancer based on survivability.

Unlike breast and cervical cancers, there is currently no early-detection test with symptoms being vague, leading to a diagnosis at much later, dangerous stages.

With Witchery’s campaign in its 17th year, it aims at the “Funding of one of the world’s leading early detection projects – the Active Ratio Test which entered clinical trials in 2018 and has since progressed into expanded clinical trials. We hope that the success of these trials leads to a readily available, early detection test in coming years.”

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, Australian television presenter and personality, Melissa Leong shared on what she wished people knew about ovarian cancer.

“I wish people knew how much further we need to get when it comes to early detection, treatment and care for ovarian cancer. It so disproportionately affects women, and we are yet to see meaningful change in decades. It’s time to prioritise ovaries.”

“Over the years of working with OCRF, I have learned some pretty sobering facts, including that there is still no early detection test (pap smears don’t do the trick), and that one in eight women diagnosed, will die. Our mothers, daughters, friends, sisters and other vital women in our lives, in that number.”

Ambassador Claudia Karvan. (Credit: Witchery)

With an early detection test in place, this could save more than 8,000 Australian women and more than 1.3 million women worldwide over the next 10 years.

We all know someone with ovaries or you may have ovaries – but we will continue to lose people that we love if we do not fund research to support medical institutions.

Whilst purchasing a shirt in support of OCRF may not seem impactful, it truly is, with every cent counting towards finally making a difference.

Olympian Jess Fox and OCRF ambassador Jemima Leydon. (Credit: Witchery)

WITCHERY’S WHITE SHIRT CAMPAIGN

Speaking to Woman’s Day, Jemima Leydon, touched on her personal experience with ovarian cancer and her shocking diagnosis at just five years old.

“I took part in the 2018 Witchery White Shirt campaign. Through this campaign, I met three other incredible women, Helen Powell, Leane Flynn and Letitia Linke, who had also had ovarian cancer.

“Seven years later, I am the only person from our group still alive.”

This year, Witchery has partnered with Australian brand Viktoria & Woods, with the campaign being close to founder Margie Woods, as her mother was undergoing her own ovarian cancer battle.

Viktoria & Woods‘ white shirt is a wardrobe essential, with covered buttons and removable ties. For the first time, the shirt will also be accompanied with white denim straight-leg jeans.

Margie shared with The Sydney Morning Herald, “They’re a straight leg that’s easy to wear. This collection is very me. My personal and professional lives have come together.”

The Viktoria & Woods x Witchery white shirt ($129) and white straight-leg jeans ($179) go on sale at Witchery stores and online today, with 100% of the proceeds going to the OCRF.

To make a donation to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, click HERE.