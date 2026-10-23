EXCLUSIVE: The real reason behind James Bracey’s marriage breakdown

Nine sports presenter James Bracey and his wife Margot have separated after 13 years of marriage, with the couple confirming the news in a joint statement to news.com.au.

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In the statement, they said the love and respect they have for each other “remains” and that their two daughters, Matilda, 8, and Abigail, 5, will stay “at the centre of everything we do”. They also asked for privacy and understanding.

James has reportedly moved out of the family home in Curl Curl.

Why did James Bracey and his wife split?

For those close to the couple, the news didn’t come as a total shock.

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“This has been brewing for a long time, with rumours swirling for months they had already split,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “Margot has made no secret of not wearing her wedding ring for the better part of this year, and as many are suggesting, as early as late last year.”

According to the insider, it comes down to James’ workload. “James’ work schedule is so full on that he was simply away more than he was home.”

James juggles the nightly sport bulletin on Nine’s Sydney news, weekend NRL hosting and major events, including this year’s Australian Open and Winter Olympics. He’s also on the board of the Perth Bears, which means regular trips to the west coast.

Meanwhile, Margot has been the one holding things together at home.

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“Margot has always done most of the heavy lifting when it comes to parenting so James can pursue his career,” the insider says. “She sees her role as a stay-at-home mum to be a privilege.”

(Credit: Instagram)

How the split is playing out

The insider says the pair have so far kept things quiet while they work out co-parenting.

“They’re both amazing parents, but James’ share of future parenting will rest with Margot because his workload will continue to expand as Nine continue to be rights holders for the big ticket sports like NRL, Olympics and tennis.”

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“Margot has a terrific support network. Her parents and close circle of friends have got her through some very dark days.”

The insider claims the way the news came out has been hard on her. “No marriage split is ever easy, but it makes it even more difficult when it’s made so public. Rumours of an alleged forced statement after questions around a possible split has been really tough on Margot, who by nature is a very private person.”

“Her focus now is firmly fixed on the girls. That’s all that matters as she navigates a future as a single mum. Knowing Margot, she’s a trooper and will continue being the primary parent.”

(Credit: Getty)

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What it means for James Bracey’s Nine career

It’s also been a testing time at work. Nine insiders told news.com.au the split may have played a part in James being overlooked for the top job on Today, which went to Tom Steinfort last month. James has previously filled in for Karl Stefanovic on the show.

The insider says James now faces a decision. “For James, he’s going to have to really look at his workload and wonder how he can fit it all in an still devote a big chunk of his time to being a hands-on dad.”

“James needs to realise he’s not 21 anymore and needs to be mindful he doesn’t fall into a world of burning the candle at both ends. As many know in this industry, it’s easy to fall on your sword.”

For now, those around the family are hoping the pair can keep working together.

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“On the surface it looks like they are working together. It’s to be hoped this continues. Those around the Bracey family right now can only hope everyone can move on without any dramas, for the sake of those two little girls.”

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