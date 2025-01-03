Held in Melbourne every year, the Australian Open is a pinnacle event in world tennis, and it officially marks the beginning of the annual tennis calendar.

Advertisement

It is one of four annual Grand Slam tournaments, meaning the best of the best players head down under to make their name known and compete for the title and hefty cash prize.

Many Aussies will be attending the games in person, but if you’re like us and will be watching the action unfold from the comfort of your living room, we’ve got you covered for where you can watch the Australian Open in 2025.

(Credit: Getty)

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2025 DATES

Kicking off on 12 January, the Australian Open will take place across 15 days and will be jam-packed with action from the very first day.

Advertisement

The tournament will begin at 11am on Sunday, 12 January 2025 with the men’s and women’s singles first round starting. The rounds will continue until Tuesday 21 January, when the quarterfinals will begin to be played.

The women’s semifinals will be held on Thursday 23 January, with the men’s semifinals taking place on Friday 24 January.

To conclude the Australian Open, the women’s singles final will be held at 7.30pm on Saturday 25 January, and the men’s final will be played at 7.30pm on Sunday 26 January 2024.

Melbourne Park is set to be filled with spectators and fans during the tournament, with over 900,000 people expected to attend.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS PLAYING THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN IN 2025?

Current men’s world number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner will be competing as well as women’s world number one and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Other notable names include Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff.

There will also be a number of Australian tennis players hitting the courts this year, including:

Advertisement

Alex de Minaur

Alexei Popyrin

Jordan Thompson

Nick Kyrgios

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Christopher O’Connell

Rinky Hijikata

James Duckworth

Adam Walton

Tristan Schoolkate

Li Tu

James McCabe

Omar Jasika

Ajla Tomljanovic

Olivia Gadecki

Daria Saville

Emerson Jones

Talia Gibson

Maya Joint

(Credit: Getty)

WHAT CHANNEL IS SHOWING THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS?

Tennis fans can watch the 2025 Australian Open from home on Channel Nine’s Wide World of Sports, including 9 and 9Now.

Or, you can stream the tournament live and on demand on Stan Sport.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use