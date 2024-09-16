Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis has become a household name over the past few years as he’s risen in the world rankings.

With his high profile comes interest in his life off the court, and it’s been revealed that the 28-year-old has just quietly separated from his girlfriend of 18 months, Hannah Dal Sasso.

The pair were together for nearly two years. (Credit: Instagram)

Hannah Dal Sasso is a Melbourne-based influencer and model who runs a dress hire business called Styled By Mim. Her exact age remains unknown, but she’s believed to be in her mid-20s.

Kokkinakis and Dal Sasso first got together in early 2023, and made their public debut as a couple at the Glamour on the Grid party ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in March last year.

“We met a few months ago,’’ the influencer told Fox Sports at the time. “I’ve been travelling with him for a bit.”

After they confirmed their relationship, Dal Sasso followed Kokkinakis around the globe to various tennis tournaments. However, the couple maintained a long-distance relationship for much of their time together.

In May 2024, the model spoke to Herald Sun about the challenges they faced while doing long-distance.

“We just had a nice month together and I already miss him – long distance is really hard,” Hannah told the publication at the time.

“Thanasi is really dedicated to his tennis and he’s putting everything into it and I’m so proud of him.”

The couple travelled a lot together due to Kokkinakis’ tennis career. (Credit: Instagram)

It seems the pair have now quietly split as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram, but the reason for their separation remains unknown.

Kokkinakis and Dal Sasso maintained an extremely private relationship for the duration of their romance, and shared minimal photos together.

In 2024, Dal Sasso was seen at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in support of her then-partner. The Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in July marked the last time the influencer posted on social media about tennis and hinted at her relationship.

Hannah often supported her then-boyfriend at tennis tournaments. (Credit: Getty)

Earlier in the year, Dal Sasso revealed she wasn’t a fan of the term ‘WAG’, and that she preferred to be known for her own achievements rather than for being someone’s partner.

“I know in footy there are so many girlfriends and they get called WAGs, but in tennis there aren’t many and you never really see someone called that,” she told Herald Sun.

“I like having my own name and not being someone else’s partner.”