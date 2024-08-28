If you’re like us and watching the US Open, you may be wondering who the American tennis player, Taylor Fritz’ partner is.

Meet Morgan Riddle: the ultimate tennis WAG who has been dubbed ‘the most famous woman in men’s tennis’.

Currently ranked number 13 in the world, Taylor Fritz, 26, has been taking the tennis world by storm over the past few years with his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, 26, by his side.

Not only has Taylor become renowned on the court, he’s also featured on screen as he appeared in the Netflix documentary, Break Point.

Break Point followed Taylor and other professional tennis players, including Aussies Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Ajla Tomljanović, while they competed at the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

Morgan always looks glamorous when supporting Taylor at his tennis matches.

Morgan Riddle also featured in Break Point, and has been supporting Taylor in his tennis journey since they first started dating in 2020. The pair met on a private dating app, Raya.

Since she first came onto the scene, Morgan has taken the tennis world by storm in her own right.

Morgan is an American influencer documenting her experiences travelling the world to support Taylor at a variety of tennis events. She uploads videos and photos of her fashion and beauty choices to don at Taylor’s games, and always looks beyond stylish.

Morgan says herself that she’s on a mission to “make tennis cool again”, and we’re so on board with that.

Morgan was introduced to tennis by Taylor.

Growing up in Minnesota in the US, Morgan revealed that tennis was never a part of her life when she was younger.

“I grew up with hockey, my whole family is a hockey family … not a soul from Minnesota plays tennis,” she told the Hold On to Your Racket podcast.

Morgan also joked about not being into sports, saying “I personally was more into theatre and speech and debate, not athletic at all.”

Morgan also spoke to PEOPLE about growing up in a lower middle-class environment, and how she used to dream about getting to travel the world one day, but never thought it was possible.

“I was one of those girls that was obsessed with the Bali travel videos. But I grew up from a much more low middle-class background in Minnesota that just wasn’t accessible to me ever. I never really believed that I would be able to see the world in that way,” she explained.

Now, she’s well and truly living the globe-trotter lifestyle we’re all envious of.

Morgan is Taylor's number one supporter.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Morgan also explained how she and Taylor make their relationship work while being on the road so much.

“We travel so well together, which people always ask me, ‘How do you guys spend that much time in a hotel room together without wanting to rip each other’s heads off?’ But we get along really well, which is why I think we’ve been able to make it work the last couple years.”

She also spoke about how they’ve been able to find personal time and a balance within the relationship, explaining, “Both of us are very focused on what we’re doing. […] We’re very much immersed in each other, but also have our own things going on no matter where we are.”

The pair were in Australia while Taylor competed in the Australian Open, and the couple made a bet that if Taylor beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in their round four match-up, Morgan would have to eat a whole jar of Vegemite.

Well, Taylor succeeded and defeated the world number seven, so Morgan took to Instagram to uphold her end of the deal.

After eating a spoonful of the iconic Aussie spread, Morgan gagged and said, “That was disgusting. Nope, nope.”

It’s safe to say Morgan didn’t quite finish the whole jar, but we love that she gave it a go anyway.

Morgan even got a shout-out from Vegemite themselves!

“@moorrgs If you’re going to do it, at least do it right. Australia, thoughts? 🤔🍞 #TastesLikeAustralia,” the brand wrote on their Instagram page.