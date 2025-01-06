As far as celebrity marriages go, Bec and Lleyton Hewitt have become Australia’s ultimate poster couple for a rock-solid relationship, our very own Posh and Becks if you will.
Their love story reads like an episode of Home And Away.
She was the rising actress who played Hayley Smith Lawson on said soapie, Home and Away, with a music career on the side (seriously, All Seats Taken is still a classic banger).
He was the tennis young gun making waves on the court and dividing opinion as a the bad boy of tennis.
Their paths first crossed when they were baby-faced teenagers at a charity tennis game in 1999.
“I couldn’t play tennis, so it was quite comical. I didn’t impress him with my game. He just thought it was really admirable that I gave it a go,” Bec told Stellar of their fateful first meeting.
But the timing wasn’t right as Bec was dating her Home and Away co-star Beau Brady and Lleyton was with fellow tennis star Kim Clijsters. Then six years later, the stars aligned.
“It was only when both of our relationships had broken up he eventually touched base in a text message to tell me something he was working on.”
“We caught up and that was it. It was such a whirlwind, which I think was part of the reason why we ended up with such a lot of attention — because it was after only six weeks that we got engaged.”
And the rest is history.
They tied the knot at the Sydney Opera House in July 2005 when Bec was several months pregnant with their first child.
While their whirlwind romance may have raised eyebrows at the time, Bec and Lleyton have defied their naysayers and celebrated their 18-year wedding anniversary in July this year.
But their pride and joy lie in their three beautiful children, daughter Mia, 16, son Cruz, 13, and daughter Ava, 11.
Lleyton, who retired from professional tennis in 2016, credits his “rock” Bec for holding the family together throughout his tennis career, and says they make a powerhouse team.
“I love her so much and we have a great life together, and she produced three fantastic kids,” he admitted of the actress.
“She really is my soulmate, and we go through absolutely everything together. I couldn’t be prouder to have Bec alongside me.”
In a recently resurfaced interview, Bec Hewitt revealed she knew almost nothing about tennis when she met her future husband.
“I never followed any sport whatsoever. As for knowing Lleyton, I’d never seen him in his tennis-form, I never saw what he was like on the court.”
Here’s to the ultimate life doubles partners, Lleyton and Bec Hewitt.
Bec and Lleyton looked as in love as ever when they attended the International Tennis Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony in July 2022.
That’s a look of love if ever saw one!
It’s love all for Bec and Lleyton.
“For me being on the road with Lleyton, I just want to support him and take his mind off big matches,” she added of helping him during his career.
“As for knowing Lleyton, I didn’t know him on the tennis court. I’d only met him back when we played the Starlight Cup so I’d only known him for the nice young guy that he was back then. That’s how I remembered him because I didn’t see a lot of him on TV. He just plays so well and he thrives off the crowd,” Bec once mused of her first impression’s of her man.
Seriously, could they be anymore in love?
Since retiring from professional tennis in 2016, Lleyton has taken up the role of Davis Cup captain and tennis commentator.
While Bec has been her husband’s “rock”, she also revived her career by returning to our screens on Nine’s travel show Hello World.
Describing the privilege of raising his kids as “the greatest gift of life”, Lleyton shares an unbreakable bond with his three children.
The energetic tyke isn’t just his dad’s look-alike, he’s also taken a keen interest in tennis. Lleyton even reckons we’ll be seeing Cruz make his Australian Open debut when he’s around 14. “Hopefully he gets a chance to play in this great event if he wants to. Hopefully he beats me,” the proud dad has mused.
The apple seriously doesn’t fall far in the Hewitt family, and while Mia and Ava are Bec’s mini-mes Cruz is a carbon copy of Lleyton.
“They are going to have lifelong memories of this. Of being out there with me,” Lleyton has said of his kids getting to witness him play on courts around the world.
Ever supportive Bec was always a constant in the crowd and there to cheer on her husband during his tennis career.
“I find it really hard to unwind. The only time I really unwind or relax is when Lleyton is home. We enjoy sitting and watching TV together,” Bec told The Weekly in 2013 of their family downtime.
Their family unit was complete with the adorable addition of firecracker Ava.
The way they look at each other!
It doesn’t get more iconic that this! Who could forget when Bec and Lleyton dazzled on the red carpet at the 2006 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Teenage girls around the country lusted after Bec’s pastel rainbow frock, which was bang on trend at the time.
Ahh, young love.
Bec Cartwright and her then fiance Lleyton cuddle up at the 2005 TV WEEK Logie Awards.
Over the years, the jet-setting couple have had property in the Bahamas, Palm Beach, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.
The pair soon became a glamorous fixture on the social scene. Here they strike a pose at the 2006 Melbourne Cup.
Not long after, Cruz Hewitt joined the clan!
Bec and Mia cheer on Lleyton Hewitt during a match in in London in 2006.
And baby makes three! The same year they got hitched, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. In November 2005, they welcomed their first daughter Mia Rebecca Hewitt together.
Lleyton proposed to a then Bec Cartwright just six weeks into their romance. They tied the knot in a ceremony fit for royalty at the Sydney Opera House in 2005.
Young love: Their paths first crossed when they were baby-faced teenagers at a charity tennis game in 1999 but they didn’t begin dating until six years down the track.