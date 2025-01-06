As far as celebrity marriages go, Bec and Lleyton Hewitt have become Australia’s ultimate poster couple for a rock-solid relationship, our very own Posh and Becks if you will.

Their love story reads like an episode of Home And Away.

She was the rising actress who played Hayley Smith Lawson on said soapie, Home and Away, with a music career on the side (seriously, All Seats Taken is still a classic banger).

He was the tennis young gun making waves on the court and dividing opinion as a the bad boy of tennis.

Their paths first crossed when they were baby-faced teenagers at a charity tennis game in 1999.

“I couldn’t play tennis, so it was quite comical. I didn’t impress him with my game. He just thought it was really admirable that I gave it a go,” Bec told Stellar of their fateful first meeting.

But the timing wasn’t right as Bec was dating her Home and Away co-star Beau Brady and Lleyton was with fellow tennis star Kim Clijsters. Then six years later, the stars aligned.

“It was only when both of our relationships had broken up he eventually touched base in a text message to tell me something he was working on.”

“We caught up and that was it. It was such a whirlwind, which I think was part of the reason why we ended up with such a lot of attention — because it was after only six weeks that we got engaged.”

And the rest is history.

(Credit: Getty)

They tied the knot at the Sydney Opera House in July 2005 when Bec was several months pregnant with their first child.

While their whirlwind romance may have raised eyebrows at the time, Bec and Lleyton have defied their naysayers and celebrated their 18-year wedding anniversary in July this year.

But their pride and joy lie in their three beautiful children, daughter Mia, 16, son Cruz, 13, and daughter Ava, 11.

Lleyton, who retired from professional tennis in 2016, credits his “rock” Bec for holding the family together throughout his tennis career, and says they make a powerhouse team.

“I love her so much and we have a great life together, and she produced three fantastic kids,” he admitted of the actress.

“She really is my soulmate, and we go through absolutely everything together. I couldn’t be prouder to have Bec alongside me.”

Keep scrolling to look back at Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s incredible love story…

