Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s three kids are their mini-mes! See the best pics of Mia, Ava and Cruz

Bec Hewitt and Lleyton Hewitt may be Aussie showbiz royalty in their own right, but it looks like the Hewitt dynasty is set for a whole new revival as their three kids Mia, Cruz, and Ava grow up.
The apple doesn’t fall far in the Hewitt family, and while Mia and Ava are Bec’s mini-mes, Cruz is growing into a carbon copy of Lleyton.
Over the years, Bec and Lleyton’s kids have starred in a series of exciting campaigns and projects.
In 2016, Bec and Ava dazzled in front of the camera together as the Christmas ambassadors for Barbie.
Most recently, Bec and Lleyton’s two daughters have dabbled in modelling and Mia has even started working as part of the production team on Home And Away!
Meanwhile, their youngest Ava is also a talented dancer and gymnast. She showed off her skills on Dancing With The Stars: All Stars when Bec returned to the stage.
As for Cruz, the energetic tyke isn’t just his dad’s look-alike, he’s also taken a keen interest in tennis. Lleyton even reckons we’ll be seeing Cruz make his Australian Open debut very soon.
“Hopefully he gets a chance to play in this great event if he wants to. Hopefully he beats me,” Rusty has mused.
Can you imagine Lleyton getting the chance to commentate as Cruz takes to the court?
Keep scrolling as we round up the Hewitt clan’s cutest family photos from over the years!
Lleyton and Cruz played doubles during a training session with Alex de Minaur ahead of the 2024 Aus open.
Cruz is shaping up to be quite the tennis star, seen here in Fiji in November 2022.
Boys night! Lleyton and Cruz share a love for sports.
For their son’s 12th birthday, Bec wrote, “Happy 12th Birthday my gorgeous boy!! I love you so much! ❤️,” alongside this adorable photo.
Bec captured Cruz and Ava walking hand-in-hand. “Best buddies 🧒🏼👧🏼,” she gushed.
Looking more like mum every day! Bec shared this sweet snap for Ava’s 11th birthday at the end of 2021.
“Happy Birthday to my style icon!” Bec captioned this photo celebrating Mia’s 15th birthday in 2021.
Star in the making: While Ava is already following in Bec’s footsteps and loves to perform.
In 2018, Mia had a starring role alongside her actress mum Bec as an ambassador for haircare brand Palmolive.
Seeing double! Bec (R) with her lookalike oldest daughter, Mia (L), during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.
Lleyton describes the privilege of raising his girls as “the greatest gift of life.”
Just look at those sparkling green eyes!
Ava is a natural in front of the camera.
Sibling goals!
Cruz is turning into Lleyton more and more!
For Mother’s Day 2021, Lleyton shared this wholesome throwback shot of the entire family.
The gang + Goofy is all here!
Lleyton isn’t the only star athlete in the family.
“When did you get so big? You’re my favourite little dude! You have the kindest heart. I am so proud of you Dooza! Happy 11th Birthday buddy!” Bec captioned her birthday dedication to Cruz a few years back.
Bringing back the peace and pout.
Talented dancer Ava has become quite the social media sensation, clocking up over 12,000 followers on her Instagram account.
Lleyton and Bec with their only son Cruz at a motorsports event.
Lleyton cuddles up with his youngest, Ava.
Mia and Ava join Lleyton on court during his retirement speech in 2016.
Over the years, the family have lived in the Bahamas, Palm Beach, Sydney and Melbourne.
Proud mum Bec poses with her three children for an exclusive shoot with The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2013.
In 2019 Cruz won his first title on the court. “So pumped to get my 1st title. Thanks everyone for the help and support,” Cruz penned on social media at the time.
Lleyton’s mini-me has been playing tennis since he could walk!
And just like dad, Cruz has taken a keen interest in the sport.
There’s nothing more precious than the relationship a father shares with his daughter and when it comes to Mia and Ava, Lleyton is a complete and utter softie.
“They are going to have lifelong memories of this. Of being out there with me,” Lleyton has said of his kids getting to witness him play on courts around the world.
Over the years, Bec and the kids have been a constant fixture cheering on tennis star Lleyton.
Their family unit was complete with the adorable addition of firecracker Ava in October 2010.
Not long after, their son Cruz joined the clan.
In November 2005, Bec and Lleyton welcomed their first daughter Mia Rebecca Hewitt together.