Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s three kids are their mini-mes! See the best pics of Mia, Ava and Cruz

Bec Hewitt and Lleyton Hewitt may be Aussie showbiz royalty in their own right, but it looks like the Hewitt dynasty is set for a whole new revival as their three kids Mia, Cruz, and Ava grow up.

The apple doesn’t fall far in the Hewitt family, and while Mia and Ava are Bec’s mini-mes, Cruz is growing into a carbon copy of Lleyton.

Over the years, Bec and Lleyton’s kids have starred in a series of exciting campaigns and projects.

In 2016, Bec and Ava dazzled in front of the camera together as the Christmas ambassadors for Barbie.

(Credit: Getty)

Most recently, Bec and Lleyton’s two daughters have dabbled in modelling and Mia has even started working as part of the production team on Home And Away!

Meanwhile, their youngest Ava is also a talented dancer and gymnast. She showed off her skills on Dancing With The Stars: All Stars when Bec returned to the stage.

As for Cruz, the energetic tyke isn’t just his dad’s look-alike, he’s also taken a keen interest in tennis. Lleyton even reckons we’ll be seeing Cruz make his Australian Open debut very soon.

“Hopefully he gets a chance to play in this great event if he wants to. Hopefully he beats me,” Rusty has mused.

Can you imagine Lleyton getting the chance to commentate as Cruz takes to the court?

Keep scrolling as we round up the Hewitt clan’s cutest family photos from over the years!

