As season 10 of Australian Idol is well underway, contestants are battling it out to secure the crown spot as winner for 2025.

Travelling from all around Australia to compete, the top 12 contestants have been revealed, with fans now speculating who will be this year’s Australian Idol.

Whilst we are still a few weeks away from finding out who the winner is, we have put together some of the fan theories.

(Credit: Channel 7)

HAS THE WINNER OF AUSTRALIAN IDOL 2025 BEEN LEAKED?

With 12 contestants left in the competition, fans have been speculating over who will take the crown as this year’s Australian Idol.

After some impressive performances, fans were quick to jump on convinced that the winner this year will be 16-year-old Gisella Colletti.

Gisella started strong, auditioning at Marcina Hines’ show in Perth singing I am Changing by Jennifer Hudson.

To secure her spot in the Top 12, Gisella sang Michael Bolton’s How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.

Now we have seen an epic performance of Defying Gravity, and YES she hit that final note perfectly.

Fans were quick to comment on Instagram, with the post hitting a whopping 68K likes.

“She is an incredible singer she deserves to win,” one fan wrote, receiving over 2,000 likes on her comment.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she won this thing! She’s incredible and how she hit that last note!!” another fan wrote.

“I love Gisella! She reminds me of a young Ariana Grande because she can effortlessly switch between pop and musical theatre. I hope she’s our winner this year ❤️”

Iilyish performing. (Credit: Channel 7)

Whilst fans are certainly backing Gisella this year, 17-year-old Iilysh Retallick is also a close front runner!

“KILLER stage presence + RAD vocals = Rock superstar‼️🔥” one of her fans commented on Instagram.

“This girl is what this show is about, growing each week in voice and confidence. Whatever happens she is a winner. Go the country girl from my neck of the woods👏👏”

“I’ll say it again… THE WINNER 🏆,” another fan commented.

Her performance of Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks, saw her saved by the judges and straight into the top 10.

As the live shows continue and the stakes are higher, keep an eye on this page for any new clues about this year’s Australian Idol winner.

